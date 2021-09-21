Faas Foundation is Proud to Partner with Mental Health America in Making it Easier for Employers to Certify

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mental Health America (MHA) announced today that it is reducing the application fee and streamlining the application process for its Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health certification program. The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is a certification program that recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. The program also supports organizations interested in certification by providing insight on how to improve workplace practices and ultimately earn the Bell Seal.

"With the onset of COVID-19 and remote work, employees are demanding mentally healthy workplaces and employers want to show their commitment to providing those environments," said Schroeder Stribling, President and CEO of MHA, "Here is where the Bell Seal comes in -- we want to keep highlighting organizations that have made mental health commitments and continue advising organizations that aspire to make them. To do that, we are making our application process as accessible as possible."

The application fee now ranges from $99-$299 depending on company size. Support from the Faas Foundation made the reduced fees possible.

"Mental Health America has been a tremendous resource for both employees and employers in helping create psychologically safe workplaces, and the Faas Foundation is a proud partner in facilitating this," said Andrew Faas, Founder of the Faas Foundation.

The new application is more concise and user-friendly, but still explores a thorough list of topics, taking into account every dimension of mental health in the context of the workplace. Questions are designed to evaluate organizations in four categories — workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs — to gain a clear understanding of the entire employee experience and award recognition accordingly.

MHA also announced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health certification program will move to a cohort application model rather than the review of applications on a rolling basis. The deadline for applicants in the 2021-2022 cohort is March 31, 2022. Recipients will be announced in early June.

The new application is available now at https://www.mhanational.org/bestemployers.

