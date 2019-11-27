FAB CBD Announces Huge Black Friday Sale

Along with product bundles, FAB is also offering a sitewide sale on all of its CBD products and Green Superfoods.

More info on the company's extreme sale can be found here: https://fabcbd.com/products/

As an added incentive, customers will also receive free shipping on all orders over $89.

Along with the company's long-standing stellar reputation for excellent customer service during regular operations, throughout FAB's Black Friday sale, all orders will be processed within 2-3 days and shipped within 3-7 business days in response to higher order volumes.

FAB's Owner and Founder said that the company's sale not only surpasses that of its competitors, its prices are also right in line if not below the largest companies in CBD industry.

He added that the company put forth the sale as a means of both celebrating customers and gaining the trust of new and potential customers.

"We take customer loyalty and trust very seriously around here. It's our lifeblood. We would bet the house on our customers, so we are putting our money where our mouth is," said Delaney. "This Black Friday season, we did just that. We are running the craziest sale in our company's history and we hope our customers and new customers take full advantage of giving us a shot or trying something new from us. We're excited to chat with everyone."

FAB is offering bundles on specific products and product combinations like:

CBD Dog Treats

Green Superfoods

All flavors of its 1200mg CBD oil

Both varieties of its CBD + Terpene Vapes

CBD Gummies

CBD Topical Cream

Its newly formulated 2400mg CBD oil

Singular products are also heavily discounted.

During the Black Friday Sale, customers can also purchase these favorite products and more at unheard of lower prices:

CBD oil

CBD Chews

CBD + Terpene Vapes

CBD Dog Treats

CBD Topical Cream

Green Superfoods

As always, all of FAB's products are:

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO

Vegan

Pesticide Free

Rich in Botanical Terpenes

For more information or to place an order, customers can visit FAB's website or contact customer service at (855) 505-7908. Customers can also email FAB's customer service department with any questions or concerns at support@fabcbd.com .

