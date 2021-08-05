FAB CBD Celebrates Customers and Community on National CBD Day

"We partner with organizations around the country to help with the needs of our neighbors. There is so much hurt happening, while also tons of success happening because of the change in behaviors," said FAB CBD's founder. "We feel obligated to help as much as we can afford. With our customers' help, we were able to raise money through profits to help over $100,000 in causes in 2020, and we aim to help even more this year."

To date, FAB CBD has partnered with such charitable organizations as One Tree Planted, the Milwaukee Branch of Feeding America, Make-A-Wish, Watering Seeds Organization, and Operation Underground Railroad, among many others.

During the National CBD Sale, customers will receive the following discounts:

Spend $50 , Get 15% Off

, Get 15% Off Spend $100 , Get 20% Off

, Get 20% Off Spend $150 , Get 25% Off

As an added bonus, customers will receive free shipping on all orders over $99.

All of FAB CBD's high-quality products are crafted from the cleanest organic Colorado hemp, as well as some of the very best natural ingredients in today's CBD Industry. Customers can choose from any of FAB CBD's top-shelf products including:

Full-Spectrum CBD Oils in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg, and in bright, delicious flavors like vanilla, citrus, berry, natural, and mint.

Topical CBD Cream that has a refreshing and invigorating blood orange scent and silky smooth texture.

CBD Body Salve that heats and cools tough muscle and joint aches with full-spectrum CBD, menthol crystals and cinnamomum camphora oil, vitamin E oil, and other amazing natural ingredients.

"Anytime" Daytime CBD Chews made with CBD isolate are a perfect and tasty way to get your CBD on the go.

"Nighttime" CBD PM Chews made with pure and potent broad spectrum CBD extract, L-Theanine, ashwagandha, melatonin, 5-HTP, GABA, and other natural ingredients to help you get the best rest yet!

Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats that'll upgrade your pup's day or night.

Non-CBD Green Superfoods that help you get vital nutrients into your body in a single micro- and macronutrient-packed serving.

To date, FAB CBD has received over 2,100 five-star verified customer reviews from both longtime customers as well as customers who've tried the brand for the first time.

"This is my third order from FAB. Not only is their tincture the most effective around, they have customer service that can't be equaled," said Wendy M., a verified buyer. "This company is aptly named!"

Ever since its founding back in 2017, FAB CBD has been laser-focused on pushing the envelope in the CBD industry by offering customers thoughtful, carefully crafted, cutting-edge CBD products. To date, the team at FAB CBD has successfully brought the brand's mission to life by helping its customers live a preventative wellness lifestyle through science, innovation, and premium supplementation.

FAB CBD's National CBD Day Sale runs through August 09, 2021.

