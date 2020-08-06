FAB CBD Celebrates National CBD Day (Promo Inside)

National CBD Day was first designated by the National Day Calendar on August 8, 2018, and as such, this special day celebrates all things CBD. National CBD Day is the perfect opportunity to positively reflect on how CBD has helped you in some way. It's also a great time to share some information about CBD and its benefits with others. Finally, National CBD Day is an amazing excuse to give some delicious CBD-based recipes and beverages a try! Be sure to visit the FAB CBD blog for some delicious dessert recipes as well as recipes for other tasty treats.

National CBD Day, though somewhat new, joins other notable days for CBD oil and cannabis including 4/20 and 7/10. While 4/20 for cannabis first came about in the 1970s, 7/10, or Cannabis Oil Day, has only been around for the last seven years. In contrast to the other two dates, National CBD Day was created by a CBD manufacturer based out of North Carolina. The company was able to do that through an online application with National Day Calendar, a firm based out of North Dakota that promotes national holidays through media sources. The application then needs to be approved by National Day Calendar's four-person committee.

Regardless of how National CBD Day came about, it's still a great way to celebrate CBD while taking advantage of FAB CBD's sale and recipe offerings. Don't let National CBD Day pass you by. Start planning for it now by heading over to FAB's website to pick out some products.

FAB CBD's mission is to bolster the health of its customers through top-quality, full-spectrum CBD products. The brand, which was founded in 2017, seeks to help people live a healthy lifestyle through the innovation, science, and top-notch products that are crafted at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets.

During the National CBD Day sale at FAB, customers can use the coupon code CBDDAY25 to receive 25 percent off of the brand's line of top-shelf CBD products which include an array of full-spectrum CBD oils in a selection of strengths and flavors, CBD gummies, a topical CBD cream, CBD dog treats, and CBD-free green superfoods that are gluten-free and vegan.

FAB's sale runs from August 6-11.

Coupon Code: CBDDAY25

Shop The Sale All Week: https://fabcbd.com/

SOURCE FAB CBD