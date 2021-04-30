FAB CBD Gives Back to Reforestation Non-profit One Tree Planted

"As a company, we stand for doing good by people. With the help of our customers, we've been able to support some amazing causes. We've donated to various great organizations like Make-A-Wish and completed three wishes for children in need this past holiday season," recalled FAB CBD's Founder. "Every order plays a part in us creating the highest quality products while still giving back to our communities. Thank you! I hope this finds you well and that you give us a chance to serve you. We appreciate you."

The objectives of this new partnership include:

Supporting world wide reforestation efforts

Empowering consumers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Supporting reforestation efforts by planting trees is a strong way to help restore the landscape while helping to rebuild and clean up the environment. Trees are important for a number of reasons. Not only do they work to clean the air we breathe, they also filter our drinking water, and provide home and shelter to over 80 percent of the earth's inhabitants. Surprisingly, what most people don't realize is that trees make a large social impact by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, as well as supporting communities that have been devastated by environmental damage.

"We're excited for the opportunity to work with FAB CBD on such an impactful project," said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, Matt Hill. "We admire the company's commitment to planting a tree for every product sold. It's a prime example of how brands can make positive change for our planet."

The partnership is created to be an easy way for customers to get involved in world wide reforestation efforts, and the trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation.

About FAB CBD

FAB CBD was founded in 2017 with a mission to create the best products on the market while pioneering a new generation of people who live a preventative wellness lifestyle. The brand succeeds in its mission through the science, innovation, and premium supplementation that it formulates at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets. To date, FAB CBD has been involved with a number of amazing charities that include:

Working with their local Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make dreams come true for three Milwaukee children with serious medical concerns

Foundation to help make dreams come true for three children with serious medical concerns Donating funds in support of Milwaukee's Northbrook Church that sought to have over 1,000 homemade masks made for the staff at The Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Care Givers in Washington County amid the Covid-19 shutdown

Northbrook Church that sought to have over 1,000 homemade masks made for the staff at The Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Care Givers in amid the Covid-19 shutdown Supporting a local worship center, Mix Church of Milwaukee , with a $5,000 contribution to help alleviate financial strain for the church and its members during the Covid-19 shutdown

, with a contribution to help alleviate financial strain for the church and its members during the Covid-19 shutdown Donating $5,000 to the Watering Seeds Organization to help make it possible for the charity to provide education, training, and adaptive sports equipment to help wounded veterans and challenged individuals

to the Watering Seeds Organization to help make it possible for the charity to provide education, training, and adaptive sports equipment to help wounded veterans and challenged individuals Working in partnership with the local Milwaukee branch of Feeding America to secure a $10,000 donation to help supply food to struggling individuals and families amid the Covid-19 shutdown and beyond

to secure a donation to help supply food to struggling individuals and families amid the Covid-19 shutdown and beyond Donating laptops to local Milwaukee schools so that children without technology could continue their studies amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

schools so that children without technology could continue their studies amid the Covid-19 shutdown. Donating $10,000 to Operation Underground Railroad to help rescue children from child sex trafficking and child exploitation.

to to help rescue children from child sex trafficking and child exploitation. Donating $10,000 to help fund a small local Milwaukee business that's been struggling to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

