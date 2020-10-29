FAB CBD Hosts Spooktacular Halloween Sale

From now through November 2, FAB CBD is treating customers to a whopping 25% off storewide with its Halloween Sale. Simply enter the coupon code SPOOKY25 at checkout to receive a fang-tastic discount on FAB's top-shelf products including full-spectrum oils, CBD gummies, topical cream, CBD dog treats, CBD-free green superfoods, and FAB's latest offerings which include the CBD Calm Vape Pen and popular CBD Topical Salve.

Since 2017, the team at FAB has been on a mission to boost people's health through the careful and meticulous creation of high-quality, full-spectrum CBD products. To that end, FAB continually strives to find ways for a new generation of people to live a preventative wellness lifestyle through the science, innovation, and premium supplementation that's formulated at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets.

Don't miss out on the spooktacular Halloween Sale Event! Grab all of your fa-boo-lous favorites while they're on sale. Now's the time to stock up on what you love by taking advantage of FAB's boo-ti-ful Halloween Sale.

In a message to FAB's customers on its website, the brand's founder writes, "We appreciate you so much for shopping with us. As a company, a team, a community of customers, we appreciate you sharing your time and attention with us. We promise to deliver high-quality products with even better service and a more personable experience."

FAB CBD continues to grow as a company and as a brand by pushing the envelope in its newest offerings. And though they haven't been out on the market for a long period of time, the brand's CBD Calming Vape Pen and CBD Topical Salve are already a huge hit with countless customers.

FAB remains a top brand in the CBD industry because the team dedicates their time, effort, and knowledge to product creation from seed to sale. Moreover, they also work nonstop to bring new and innovative products to every one of its customers. So, not only is FAB improving upon its already amazing pre-existing products, the brand is also crafting new, clean, organic, potent products to enhance the lives and lifestyles of its customers.

During FAB's Halloween Sale, customers can use the coupon code SPOOKY25 to receive 25% off of the brand's line of CBD products which include its full-spectrum CBD oils in an array of strengths and flavors, CBD gummies, Topical CBD Cream, CBD Dog Treats, CBD-free vegan and gluten-free Superfoods, CBD Calm Vape Pen, and CBD Topical Salve.

