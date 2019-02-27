Fabco Industries' Helix Filter Solves Dry Weather Discharge Problems At California High School

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2018, the City of Santee identified "dry weather" discharges within Santana High School's storm drain system. Dry weather discharges are prohibited in the MS4 permit and a system had to be implemented to eliminate these contaminated flows and the bacteria they carried. A cost-effective retrofit solution to an existing storm drain system was needed. Fabco Industries, Whitson Contracting and Management, in association with their partner firm California Filtration Specialists, was tasked with identifying the source and developed a solution to treat bacteria flows. The Helix Filter system with the FABGUARD media was an effective solution that greatly reduced the potential costs to the District while eliminating the bacteria in the discharges.

Fabco's FABGUARD is a modified flexible polyether reticulated foam material which can be manufactured with up to 98% open void volume providing high permeability for water transport. The foam is non-biodegradable, exhibits excellent tensile, elongation and tear properties and is chemically resistant. It can be supplied in various shapes and sizes, including blocks, disks and even hollow roller shapes. Fabco makes this foam base antimicrobially active by applying a patented chemical treatment (Aegis Antimicrobial Shield). This shield forms a colorless, odorless, positively charged polymer coating which chemically bonds to the foam surfaces. This coating is virtually irremovable and should last the life of the foam material.

At the microscopic level, the antimicrobial polymer coating looks like electrically charged swords extending out from the foam surface. When used in stormwater applications, water is sent through the FABGUARD material. Bacteria suspended in the water contacts these swords which puncture or disrupt the cell membrane. At the same time, a small electrical charge is transferred from the sword to the cell. The combined effect of these two actions neutralizes or destroys the organism. The dead cell is then sloughed off and the sword is ready for the next organism.

This solution was installed in November 2018. Fabco Industries is proud to be part of this important project and contributing to water quality for generations to come.

About Fabco Industries:

Fabco Industries is a leader in stormwater management. We design and manufacture high-performance stormwater filter systems that are highly effective for various treatment applications including retrofits, new construction and green infrastructure.

SOURCE Fabco Industries