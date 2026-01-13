Fabcon Launches VersaCore Pro: The Next Generation of Precast Wall Systems

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabcon, a leader in precast concrete solutions, announces the launch of VersaCore Pro, the next evolution of our industry-leading VersaCore technology. Engineered for superior performance and streamlined production, VersaCore Pro reinforces Fabcon's commitment to building smarter and faster while responding to evolving market demands.

The Next Generation of Precast Wall Systems

VersaCore Pro combines the best design characteristics and engineering features from across Fabcon's portfolio into one high-performance solution. The result: a lighter, stronger, and more durable wall system that accelerates construction timelines without sacrificing quality or long-term performance.

"VersaCore Pro reflects years of research and collaboration," said Mike Rafi, CEO of Fabcon. "We examined every aspect of our products and processes to deliver a solution that sets a new benchmark for performance and enduring value for our customers."

Key benefits include enhanced structural capacity for demanding applications, improved aesthetics and durability for long-term performance, and streamlined manufacturing for greater consistency, product reliability, overall added value and speed across a wide range of project types.

This innovation strongly supports Fabcon's operational strategy, driving efficiency across our eight-plant network and enabling us to meet growing demand in industrial, data center, commercial, and institutional markets. VersaCore Pro is more than just a product—it's a step forward for the entire precast industry.

"Innovation and building smarter has always been the cornerstone of Fabcon's philosophy," Mike Rafi added. "VersaCore Pro gives our customers and teams the tools to achieve exceptional results, optimizing both operational efficiency and long-term structural performance."

Learn more about VersaCore Pro and Fabcon's full suite of precast solutions at FabconPrecast.com.

