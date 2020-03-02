Faber France to Modernize Management of Activities and Gain Performance

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Faber France, a national leader in flag manufacturing, has selected a new ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to support critical business processes. Infor CloudSuite Industrial will be deployed on-premise to meet the company's customer-specific production requirements. With 7,000 square meters of storage and logistics, more than a million square meters of printed media per year and 20 garment machines, Faber France manufactures a wide choice of personalized solutions for diverse customers.

"With the exception of standardized flags, such as national flags and automotive point-of-sale flags, each order is unique. The resulting production constraints are therefore numerous and complex to manage," declares Loïc Wattraint, co-director of Faber France. "With a growing volume of activities, we no longer had the right tool to support us in our development. It became necessary to find the right player and the right solution to support us."

Faber France therefore launched its transformation project in early 2019. After several months of evaluating various vendors, G4, a partner of Infor, was selected to carry out the project. Infor CloudSuite Industrial was then chosen for its scalable functionality for the automation of complex tasks, its innovative configuration of products including management of quotes and orders (thanks to Infor Configure Price Quote), but also for its multi-site / multi-entity planning capabilities and advanced inventory management, up to invoicing.

"The commercial and technical configurator Infor CPQ will allow us to identify and qualify all of our products, so we are able to intervene more easily during the various stages of manufacturing, information sometimes arrives at different times during the production cycle," Wattraint says. "With more than 100 orders per day, or more than 20,000 a year, 6,000 end users and 40,000 annual shipments in France and Europe, it is essential for us to be able to control all stages of manufacturing from computer graphics (document processing), to digital or screen printing, cutting, production, packaging to logistics."

