FabFitFun Increases Its Footprint in Pet Category With Acquisition of PupBox Business From Petco

The leading women's subscription box brand diversifies into the pet category to meet the growing needs of subscribers

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FabFitFun, the largest women's shopping club, has announced its acquisition of Petco's PupBox business, a monthly subscription box designed for a dog's specific needs at each stage of life.

Since it was founded over 12 years ago, FabFitFun has grown its membership-based e-commerce business, transforming it into a premier shopping platform experienced by millions of subscribing members. Acquiring PupBox allows FabFitFun to more substantially serve existing members and new audiences that want to pamper themselves as well as their furry friends within the same shopping platform. Each custom-built PupBox contains five to seven hand-picked items, including toys, accessories, treats, and chews, meeting industry-leading nutrition standards, as well as engaging educational materials.

The acquisition is expected to provide PupBox and FabFitFun members with more options to customize their experience and shop on the platform. PupBox is currently available at www.pupbox.com and will be live on the FabFitFun website later this year.

"FabFitFun is building the world's best shopping club and subscription platform. As part of that strategy, we're thrilled to announce that we've acquired PupBox, a subscription box service for dog owners previously owned by Petco," said Daniel Broukhim, Co-CEO of FabFitFun. "For the past 12 years, FabFitFun has been a leader in the subscription space, and this opportunity allows us to expand more meaningfully into the pet category. In the coming months, we plan to bring our expertise and unique touch to PupBox's current subscribers, as well as expand reach to our audience with a pet offering on FabFitFun's platform."

About FabFitFun

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership best known for its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box. The FabFitFun Box includes a selection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, and home – delivered each season. In addition to the box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including exclusive offers from top brands, the ability to swap their box for credit, subscriptions like the Men's Box and reFills, access to the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more.

About PupBox

A monthly subscription service for dogs, PupBox offers boxes across four life stages – Puppy, Young Pup, Grown Pup, and Senior Pup – designed for a dog's specific needs at each stage of life.

