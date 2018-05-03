Fabien Beckers of Arterys to Speak About AI Revolution in Healthcare at Upcoming HLTH Conference

Arterys is augmenting the work of radiologists by solving some of their most challenging needs for diagnostic accuracy and workflow improvement. These advancements will be highlighted in the HLTH panel sessions:

AI on the Front Lines of Care — Monday, May 7 at 3:40 p.m. PDT

Moderated by Arundhati Parmar, editor-in-chief of MedCity News, panel participants Beckers and Sangeeta Chakraborty, chief customer officer of Ayasdi will discuss the ways AI is making maximum use of information, algorithms and health intelligence to address critical health problems in ways humans simply cannot compute.

Beyond the Hype: Real-world Healthcare Applications of AI — Wednesday, May 9 at 11:50 a.m. PDT

On a panel moderated by Elliott Menschik, who leads efforts at Amazon/AWS to work on behalf of healthcare and life sciences startups, Beckers will join Mudit Garg, CEO of Qventus; Zach Hungate, CEO of Simplifeye; and Anne Weiler, CEO of Wellpepper in a discussion of AI-related technologies' impact upon the key clinical and operational challenges faced by healthcare providers.

"Doctors today have a real 'TMI' problem: there are mountains of data to sort through and not enough time. In medical imaging, this leads to physician burnout and increased risk of diagnostic errors," said Beckers. "The good news is, this same deluge of data holds huge promise. Applied Artificial Intelligence is now creating more consistent, accurate tools that improve the ability to find and track disease, identify optimal patient treatments and ensure these treatments are working - all while reducing physician workload."

"I'm excited to participate in HLTH as this conference facilitates a great dialogue on disruptive healthcare innovation," Beckers added.

About Arterys

A significant portion of the world's medical data resides in medical images; Arterys is committed to solving several historically intractable issues including the enormous workloads radiologists face, the lack of accuracy with many of today's tools, and the need for increased consistency across practices. Arterys was founded in 2011 to facilitate the global advancement of healthcare through Artificial Intelligence, cloud computation and technology -- and was the first company to receive FDA clearance for a cloud-based deep learning image analysis software for clinical use.

Arterys offers a suite of applications for clinicians on the Arterys network via MICA, its web-based AI platform. MICA enables use and interaction with deep learning algorithms in real-time, augmenting the clinician and expediting image interpretation. With AI, the company is improving accuracy and consistency of imaging interpretation across practices. Arterys continues to build clinical tools to solve radiologists' most pressing needs, within cardiac MRI and now in the areas of oncology and neuroradiology. www.arterys.com.

