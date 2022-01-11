Fable Announces Book Club Featuring Daniel Handler and Nic Stone

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fable, the social reading app, announced the launch of a premium club hosted by the authors Daniel Handler and Nic Stone. The club will offer members exclusive access to the two authors in an intimate conversation about some of their favorite books. Learn more and join the book club at fable.co/nicanddaniel.

Daniel Handler, also known as Lemony Snicket, is the author of seven novels, including Why We Broke Up, We Are Pirates, Bottle Grove, and, most recently, Poison for Breakfast. As Lemony Snicket, he has written dozens of books for children, including the mega-bestselling thirteen-volume Series of Unfortunate Events.

Nic Stone is the author of six young adult novels, including her New York Times bestselling debut, Dear Martin, as well as a middle grade novel, Clean Getaway. Her books have been celebrated for bringing diverse voices and stories to young readers.

Handler and Stone will be co-moderating the book club, and members will be party to their intimate, thoughtful, and witty discussions about books in their club. The first book the club will be reading is Morgan Parker's debut collection of poetry and insights, Other People's Comfort Keeps Me Up at Night.

"I met Nic Stone at a party," Daniel Handler remembered, "and we hid in a corner talking about our favorite books. Fable seems like a great way to enlarge that conversation, to invite more people into our corner where we talk obsessively about the reading that inspires us."

"Confession: My motivation for doing this is wholly self-centric," said Nic Stone. "I want other people to read some of the quirky and obscure stuff I enjoy more than anything else just for the sake of feeling vindicated in my maybe a little bizarre reading tastes. Thankfully my partner-in-club is just as weirdly read as I am."

The club will be open to all at $4.99 a month, and Daniel Handler and Nic Stone will be donating their proceeds from the club to DonorsChoose , a nonprofit that supports public school teachers and classrooms. In addition, every ebook purchased on Fable supports the World Literacy Foundation .

Fable All Access members will be able to participate in the club at no additional cost.

"We're thrilled to be working with these two incredibly talented authors," said Padmasree Warrior, founder and CEO of Fable. "This is our first premium club to feature two moderators in conversation with each other, and we couldn't be happier that Daniel Handler and Nic Stone will be sharing their wit, wisdom, and wisecracks with Fable members."

Fable has ebooks from all major publishers available for purchase in its webstore for readers to enjoy in the app. Fable uniquely allows book club members to see each other's highlights, comments, and discussion prompts, right alongside the text. Find out more at fable.co .

About Fable

Fable launched in spring of 2021 with a catalog of nearly a million books and Folios curated by leading authors and tastemakers. Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of Fable. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco. Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running.

