Fable Launches Donation Program to Support World Literacy Foundation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fable, the pioneering social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader and creative visionary Padmasree Warrior, announced plans to donate 20% of their net proceeds for every book sold in their store to the nonprofit World Literacy Foundation (https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/).

The purchase of any book from Fable's catalogue of nearly a million ebooks, which includes all the Big Five publishers and essential indie publishers, is eligible for the donation. With Fable book clubs that have thousands of members, including LeVar Burton's Club, a Spicy Romance club from TikTok's @aymansbooks, Zibby Owens's Moms Don't Have Time to Read club, and many others, this program has the potential to contribute substantially to the World Literacy Foundation's mission.

Fable uniquely allows members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues, with no advertising and no unlawful selling of user data. Fable Folios spotlight exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. Previous club and Folio curators include LeVar Burton, Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each book club book comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community. Sign up to become a Fable member at fable.co and Download the Fable app at https://fable.co/download.

The World Literacy Foundation is a global non-profit organization working to ensure that every child and young person, no matter their location or circumstance, can develop literacy skills required to succeed at school and beyond. WLF provides free books and educational resources so that children and young people can discover the joy of reading, the foundation to learn, to be independent and reach their full potential. In 2020 the WLF distributed 91,037 books, provided services 116,740 times to children and parents, and impacted 9.5 million people through mainstream media, advocacy events, and social media with a global message to help eradicate illiteracy by 2040.

Fable founder and CEO Padmasree Warrior looks forward to continuing Fable's mission of bringing stories to everyone. "The World Literacy Foundation is helping to craft the next generation of bookworms, and bridging education and opportunity gaps while they do so. We're thrilled to help them on their mission, which so closely aligns with our own: spreading the joy — and benefits — of reading," she said.

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures, M13, Defy, Breyer Capital, and other leading investors.

