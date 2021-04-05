Fable Launches the Future of Book Clubs, with New Hosts The Mom Project, Pulitzer Prize finalist Elif Batuman, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, and More

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable, the pioneering social reading app, today unveiled Featured Reading Clubs, allowing anyone to join free digital book clubs and read along with well-read experts and tastemakers.

Fierce Females The Mom Project

Fable Featured Reading Clubs include The Mom Project , Fierce Females , Jeff Lawson's Ask Your Developer , Crime & Punishment , and Read With Netflix . These open groups offer a range of reading experiences, from personal development classics to technology leadership to literary masterpieces. Launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2021, the Fable app uniquely allows Reading Club members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books. With ebooks from all the majors and indie publishers available for purchase in its webstore, Fable has millions of books for readers to choose from. Fable is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with your friends and colleagues, with no advertising.

Fable Folios curate great books chosen by leading authors, industry titans, and other well-read tastemakers

In addition to Fable Reading Clubs, Fable Folios help people spend less time searching and more time reading. Folio curators include authors such as Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, and Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more. For every book in a Fable Folio, Fable Reading Club members get exclusive discussion prompts that are built into the e-book and accompany a print book.

About Fable's founder, Padmasree Warrior

Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of Fable. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. In this role she scaled the company from start-up to a successful IPONYSE:NIO in three years. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco.

Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running. The International Alliance for Women gave her the World of Difference Award. Business Insider called her one of the "25 Most Influential Women in Wireless." The Wall Street Journal has called her one of "50 Women to Watch." Fast Company included her among the "100 Most Creative People in Business." The Economic Times listed her as "the 11th Most Influential Global Indian." Warrior serves on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.

Fable investors

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures , M13 , Defy , Breyer Capital , and other leading investors.

