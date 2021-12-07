Fable launches with $15M in Series A funding led by Redpoint Ventures, empowering all creators to tell stories with motion

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable , the web-based motion design platform for creators, today announced the launch of its platform in addition to a $15 million Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Collaborative Fund, SIP Global Partners, Harrison Metal, Third Kind Venture Capital, and LightShed Ventures. Annie Kadavy of Redpoint will join the Board. Less than one year after raising its seed round , this round brings Fable's total funding to $22.4M. The company will use this new capital to expand its team and grow its product offering.

Motion design is everywhere, from GIFs on Instagram that brands use to promote their products, to a launch video for a newly available app, to the opening credits of a binge-worthy television show. Traditionally, this content has been built using one of the few powerful, yet inaccessible software tools that have dominated the space for nearly 30 years. Even for professionals, motion design has long been a costly, convoluted, and siloed process, resulting in a dramatic skill gap and a massively underserved designer market.

Fable has cracked the code to make motion design accessible to anyone, taking the best of the most powerful software and putting it in the browser in a web-based platform that is equal parts collaborative, pro-grade, and easy to use. Now, all creators around the world can create high-quality motion content, whether they're seasoned professionals or beginners.

"There are two big shifts happening in our world right now: the demand for motion as a format for storytelling is accelerating, and cloud-based software is the future of creative work," said Chris Boardman, Co-Founder and CEO of Fable. "The problem is that pro-grade motion content is incredibly difficult to create, and in this new frontier of cloud-based creative software, motion is the big missing piece. This is why we built Fable. We're building software for the next generation of creators with a tool that's intuitive for beginners, powerful for professionals, and collaborative for teams. Creative teams are moving their workflows to the cloud to collaborate in a more remote world, and it's never been easier for anyone with an internet connection to build a brand and engage an audience. In this world, Fable is empowering all creators with access and opportunities to tell stories with motion."

Creating motion has traditionally been a chaotic and inefficient process. From the initial idea to the final render, motion designers spend an inordinate amount of time navigating multiple applications, sharing files, and sourcing feedback via email or third-party software. Fable is built for teams: It runs right in the browser, so there is no software to install or keep up to date, files can be accessed from anywhere, and projects can be reviewed inline without waiting for renders. Telling stories with motion has, until now, been an assembly line process, while the creative process is anything but.

"For too long, businesses that need creative work have had to rely on clunky software tools that haven't caught up to the latest advances in cloud technology," said Annie Kadavy of Redpoint Ventures. "Chris and the team are creating this new platform for the underserved community of designers at a time when the creator economy is truly taking off. They've built a beautiful user experience, combining the sheer power of legacy creative software and cloud-powered efficiencies, expanding access to motion design and making it faster and easier for businesses to execute on important projects."

Creators can join Fable and start creating motion for free at https://www.fable.app/ . The company is also actively hiring across engineering and operations. Those interested can check out open positions here .

Fable is the web-based motion design platform that empowers all creators with access and opportunities to tell stories with motion. At the heart of Fable is powerful motion software that feels familiar to new designers yet still highly performant for pros. Combining a user-friendly interface with the power and collaboration of the web, Fable is the only solution that brings teams together to manage, create, and review projects with one platform, across the entire creative process.

