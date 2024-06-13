Fable Premium Botanical Cocktails Debut as First THC-Infused Beverage to Join Aspen Food & Wine Classic

Non-Alcoholic, Ready-to-Drink Cannabis Beverage Line Known For Its Authentic Ingredients and Uniquely Crafted Flavors Represents New Sector at Storied Festival

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable , an award-winning, ready-to-drink THC-infused botanical cocktail brand, announced today that it will be the first THC beverage company to participate in the June 14-16 Aspen Food & Wine Classic . As an alcohol alternative that still gets you "tipsy", Fable's varieties have quickly emerged as industry standouts for their authentic ingredients and uniquely crafted profiles. Now, Fable adds an entirely new type of beverage to the legendary event celebrating its 41st year.

"We couldn't be more proud to be chosen as the first THC-infused beverage to participate in such an iconic event," said Ben Kennedy, CEO and Co-Founder. "It provides us with a platform to elevate the conversation around how THC-infused drinks can get you tipsy, and offer an alternative to alcohol. We crafted these drinks for food, hospitality, and merriment, so the Aspen Food & Wine Classic is a perfect fit for us."

Fable co-founders Kristin and Ben will be on hand at Fable's booth in the Grand Tasting Pavilion to walk attendees through the Fable Flavor Arc and composition of each variety.

Into the Woods: Hints of rosemary and peach are grounded by juniper and white oak.

Best Zest: A bouquet of grapefruit, orange, and lime cue cinnamon and cardamom, with Sichuan pepper bringing a dry warm finish.

Night Flight: Blackberry and hibiscus open, ginger brings the heat and body while spearmint and lemon peel lend a cooling finish.

Fable's line of infused cocktails has earned fast recognition from the wine and spirits industry, and acceptance into the Aspen Food & Wine Classic builds on a track record of "firsts." Most notably, Fable is the first THC-infused beverage brand to win awards at a wine and liquor convention (WSWA Access Live 2024) and the first THC-infused beverage to use real fruits and spices in a commercial drink. After progressing through the Classic's rigorous selection process, Fable's appearance at such an exclusive culinary event spotlights the emerging trend of consumers seeking sophisticated alternatives to alcohol.

In accordance with applicable state law, Fable is available for purchase online to anyone 21 years of age or older at drinkfable.com .

About Fable

Fable is a non-alcoholic, low-dose hemp-derived THC / CBD cocktail line created to bring an elevated taste and fun to social gatherings. The product line offers consumers complex yet delicate botanical blends with an uplifting, subtle effect. Fable offers award-winning taste, receiving top honors at the 2024 Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America Access Live and the 2023 L.A. Times High Spirits Awards. Learn more: drinkfable.com or @drinkfable on Instagram.

