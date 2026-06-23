Fable Security Appoints Jacob Berry as Chief Information Security Officer

Cybersecurity Veteran Brings 18 Years of Experience to Help Customers Solve Secure Behavior Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable Security, a secure behavior management (SBM) platform that reduces cybersecurity threats caused by employee error, today announced the appointment of Jacob Berry as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Berry brings 18 years of experience across technology and cybersecurity, with a background in incident response, cyber operations, governance, compliance, and broader security program leadership.

Jacob Berry has been appointed as Chief Information Security Officer of Fable Security, a secure behavior management platform that helps organizations reduce cybersecurity threats caused by employee behavior.

"Most initial access comes from employees with the best intent making mistakes, choices for convenience and speed, or misjudgment, not malicious actors," Berry said. "When I spoke to the [Fable] team, it was clear they understand how people actually behave within an organization and what it takes to change that behavior. It's a psychological problem and a behavioral problem, and that's something I'm excited to help solve."

In his new role, Berry will support customers as they solve security challenges and opportunities around risky employee behavior and habits, while ensuring that Fable Security itself continues building a secure and effective platform.

"Jacob brings strong experience helping organizations solve complex security challenges and shares our belief that secure behavior management is one of the most critical issues for security teams to address today," said Nicole Jiang, CEO of Fable Security. "He champions both the technical and behavioral sides of security, and will play an important role in helping our customers reduce risk and strengthen their security programs."

Secure behavior remains one of the most critical challenges in cybersecurity today, with roughly two-thirds of successful breaches originating from human error. As attacks become more sophisticated and AI-driven, employees are increasingly targeted through highly personalized phishing, impersonation, and other social engineering-based attacks.

"I'm excited to be a part of Fable Security's unique approach to tackling one of cybersecurity's root challenges," said Berry. "Security teams are under pressure to drive measurable risk reduction while keeping pace with how employees actually work today. What drew me to Fable is its fresh approach to secure behavior risk: using real-time behavioral insights and personalized interventions to help organizations build stronger security habits at scale."

Recent cybersecurity breaches have further exposed the limits of traditional security training, which cannot keep pace with rapidly evolving threats. Fable Security helps address this gap by identifying behavioral risk in real time, using AI and data to deliver targeted interventions that drive behavior change while reducing human-driven security risks.

About Fable Security

Fable Security is a secure behavior management platform that helps organizations reduce cybersecurity threats caused by employee behavior. Combining AI and behavioral science, Fable identifies risky behaviors and delivers targeted interventions that help organizations strengthen security habits and build lasting resilience. For more information, visit www.fablesecurity.com

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Melanie Anderson

Pitch Public Relations

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SOURCE Fable Security