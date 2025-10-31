Fable Security Recognized as Leader in Human Risk Management with Two Award Wins from Fortune and TechCrunch

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable Security , the leader in modern human risk management, today announced it has won two prestigious industry awards – Fortune Cyber 60 and TechCrunch AI Disruptors 60. Fable received these recognitions for its human risk platform that directly shapes employee behavior.

"Even with billions spent on cybersecurity, human error remains the biggest root cause. Fable transforms how enterprises manage human risk by shaping employee behavior at the source," said Nicole Jiang, CEO of Fable Security. "Being recognized by Fortune and TechCrunch affirms both our mission and the exceptional team driving it. We are honored to receive these awards and will continue to build game-changing solutions to eliminate the human attack surface."

Fable's recent awards include:

Fortune Cyber 60: Fable was recognized in the Cyber 60 list as an important venture-backed startup offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. In partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fortune identified cybersecurity startups that are developing innovative tools to protect organizations from emerging threats like AI, as well as startups whose tools are already considered so vital that they generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. The Fortune Cyber 60 is a listing of the most important venture-backed startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event.

TechCrunch AI Disruptors 60: Fable was selected out of nearly a thousand applications for its agentic human risk management platform that understands and quantifies employee risk based on thousands of signals from identity and access, human resource, workspace, and security tools. The AI Disruptors 60 recognizes the most innovative and impactful AI startups shaping the future of technology and business.

"With a foundation of data science and artificial intelligence as the basis of our platform, we are leading the pack when it comes to solving the human risk problem. It's an honor to be recognized by these two business leading awards and they support the excitement we are hearing from customers and prospects," said Sanny Liao, Co-Founder & CPO at Fable Security .

Fable's human risk platform shapes behavior using three simple steps:

Synthesize data: Understand and quantify employee risk based on thousands of signals from identity and access, human resource, workspace, and security tools. Pinpoint behavior: Pinpoint the most problematic behaviors, including poor security hygiene, data exposure, susceptibility to social engineering, or policy non-compliance. Deploy interventions: Deliver interventions – such as personalized, AI-generated briefings, nudges, two-way chats, and workflows – to people right where they work.

