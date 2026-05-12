Fable Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable Security, a human risk management platform that uses AI and behavioral science to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risk by shaping employee behavior and preventing social engineering attacks, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

Fable Security joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

"Cybersecurity's greatest unsolved challenge isn't technical. It's human," said Nicole Jiang, CEO of Fable Security. "Being selected by CISOs who vote with their real-world experience means our approach -- both to reducing human risk and helping CISOs become business enablers by driving the secure adoption of AI tools -- is resonating with the people who understand it most deeply. We're proud to represent that perspective in this year's cohort."

Founded in 2024 and backed by $31 million from Greylock Partners and Redpoint Ventures, Fable Security is already deployed across enterprise customers in financial services, healthcare, logistics, and technology. The company is helping organizations improve employee security behavior by implementing an adtech-inspired approach with real-time, targeted, personalized behavioral interventions that drive measurable behavior change - with organizations seeing 13x faster time-to-behavior change versus legacy security awareness training.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About Fable Security

Fable Security is a cybersecurity company based in San Francisco that helps organizations reduce human risk by combining AI, behavioral science, and security data to detect risky behavior and deliver targeted, real-time interventions that improve employee security decisions and reduce social engineering attacks. More information at https://fablesecurity.com/.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets. Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

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SOURCE Fable Security