Fable to Host Ebony Magazine Publishing's New Book Club

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fable, the social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader Padmasree Warrior, announces that they are hosting the new Ebony Magazine Publishing Book Club, (EMPBC) celebrating black authors and literature. The Book Club's inaugural pick is Hell of a Book by New York Times Bestselling Author, Jason Mott.

Ebony Magazine Publishing

Jason Mott is a New York Times bestselling author; the 2009 Pushcart Prize award nominee and he is listed by Entertainment Weekly as one of their 10 "New Hollywood: Next Wave" people to watch. Hell of a Book was longlisted for the 2021 National Book Award.

"Ebony's contribution to not only how others see us, but more importantly, how we see ourselves is immeasurable. To have my novel chosen as Ebony Magazine Publishing inaugural book club selection is an honor too great for me to properly express. It feels wonderful," said Jason Mott.

"Black authors and book clubs have long played a vital role in our communities. Book clubs are a tradition that bring us together with storytelling and expands our collective horizon of possibilities with hope. This EMPBC addition is to support the continuity of our traditions throughout the diaspora," said Lavaille Lavette, President and Publisher of Ebony Magazine Publishing.

"We are honored to partner with Ebony Magazine Publishing and to bring their book club to life," said Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO of Fable. "We look forward to bringing Ebony's wide readership together to read, discuss, and enjoy the many benefits of social reading."

The EMPBC will announce a new book quarterly to be read and discussed on Fable. Notable guests will moderate author events throughout the year.

The first virtual Ebony Magazine Publishing Book Club event with author Jason Mott will be on Nov 3, at 3pm ET with special guest moderator Porsha Olayiwola, City of Boston Poet Laureate, and award-winning writer, performer, educator and curator who uses afro-futurism and surrealism to examine historical and current issues.

To join the club on Fable, visit fable.co/ebony.

About Fable

Fable is a social reading app that first launched in April of 2021 with a mission to deliver the world's best experience for discovering, reading, and discussing stories with friends, all in service of mental wellness. Community members enjoy the many benefits of reading while making deeper connections with other readers and enjoying unique features that bring the wider context of a book into the reading experience. Fable is also an ebook retailer, carrying a catalog of nearly a million ebooks from all major publishers. Books bought in the Fable webstore can be read in their state-of-the-art app, available for iOS and Android devices. Visit fable.co to learn more.

About Ebony Magazine Publishing

Ebony Magazine Publishing expands upon Ebony's 75-year history of amplifying African American voices by publishing compelling stories in the areas of fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, cultural commentary and children's books (Ebony Jr.). Further expanding book content through podcast, television, and digital platforms.

About Ebony Magazine

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, a cornerstone to EBONY. Visit https://www.ebony.com/

