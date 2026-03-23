Fabled Voyages Announces Comprehensive Pet-Friendly Residential Cruise Program, Deposits Open March 30th, 2026

Life at sea no longer means leaving pets behind

DENVER, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabled Voyages, an emerging leader in long-term residential cruising, today announced new details of its Pets Onboard program, a structured initiative designed to allow residents to live full-time at sea with their cats and dogs. The company also confirmed it will begin accepting deposits on March 30th, 2026.

As interest in residential cruising continues to grow among retirees, remote workers, and long-stay travelers, Fabled Voyages is addressing a key barrier to long-term travel by creating a true home at sea that accommodates the entire household, including pets.

"Pets are family for many of our future residents," said Madison Miller, Founder and CEO of Fabled Voyages. "Our responsibility was to design a program that respects that bond while maintaining comfort, safety, and harmony on board."

A Residential Cruise Designed for Long-Term Living

Unlike traditional cruise lines that prohibit animals or allow them only in limited circumstances, Fabled Voyages treats pets as long-term residents.

Program highlights include:

Cats and dogs permitted, up to two pets per residence, subject to size, behavior, and health requirements

Designated open-air walking areas and pet-friendly zones integrated into ship design

Planned onboard services including veterinary support, grooming options, and enhanced sanitation

"Our goal is not to build a cruise centered around pets," said Madison Miller, Founder and CEO of Fabled Voyages. "It is to remove unnecessary limitations that prevent people from embracing long-term exploration."

Deposits Opening March

With the Pets Onboard program now outlined, Fabled Voyages confirmed it will begin accepting deposits in March. This milestone allows interested residents to secure a place early as the company continues preparations for launch.

Additional information about residences, onboard life, and policies is available at www.fabledvoyages.com.

About Fabled Voyages

Fabled Voyages is a U.S.-based residential cruise company developing a next-generation living experience that combines long-term residence, global travel, and community-focused amenities. Designed for retirees, remote workers, and individuals seeking an alternative to traditional housing, Fabled Voyages emphasizes stability, wellness, and everyday livability rather than short-term tourism.

Learn more at http://www.fabledvoyages.com/ or view the Pets Onboard program at www.fabledvoyages.com/pets-onboard.

Media Contact

Fabled Voyages

[email protected]

SOURCE Fabled Voyages