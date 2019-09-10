Fabletics Teams Up With Kelly Rowland On Second Collaboration For Fall 2019

Launching September 10, the new Kelly Rowland x Fabletics collection is an exclusive, limited edition capsule that seamlessly combines Kelly's perspective as a performer and her sensibilities as a fashion icon. "With one collection under my belt, I knew exactly how I wanted the pieces to look and how I wanted people to feel while wearing them. I worked really closely with the Fabletics design team to bring these ideas to life and infuse bold fashion statements into activewear," said Rowland. "I aimed to create silhouettes that were deeply personal and that celebrate the female form. I want women to feel beautiful while wearing this collection, but also powerful and confident so that they're ready to take on any challenges they face."

Rowland's newest collection offers a versatile mix of performance and lifestyle pieces. Bestselling styles from her Winter 2019 collection are reintroduced with all-new design details, while select new fashion-forward, figure-sculpting looks are introduced for fall, such as the Erika Jacket and the Lennox Catsuit. Corset-inspired details accentuate the body in beautiful rouge tones, and reversible jackets serve as perfect transitional pieces to take the looks from studio to street.

The Kelly Rowland x Fabletics Fall collection will be sold across 10 countries and will be available on Fabletics.com as well as in the 31 Fabletics retail stores nationwide for a limited time.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every woman in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand combines fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections—in sizing ranging from XXS-3X—to a loyal community of over 1.5 million members across ten countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more at Fabletics.com and 31 retail locations across the US.

For general information on Fabletics, please visit the TechStyle website .

Visit Fabletics Blog to experience the brand's editorial content site .

