Fabri-Kal Debuts Recycleware™, A Sustainable Product Solution

"Recycleware allows us to do more while consuming less raw materials. Our foodservice packaging made from post-consumer recycled PET bottles enables operators to show their commitment to the environment while displaying products in Recycleware Containers," said Mike Roeder, president and COO, Fabri-Kal. "By using Recycleware Containers, your customers will understand that you are as committed to the future as they are."

Recycleware Containers are crystal-clear, durable and leak-resistant. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and commercial foodservice venues such as educational institutions and sports arenas can use these containers to showcase their foods to consumers while lowering their environmental impact. Recycleware Containers safely serve food in packaging ideal for takeout, merchandising and grab-and-go consumption.

The Recycleware product family includes:

On-The-Go Boxes made with a minimum of 50% PCR PET. They're ideal for grab-and-go snacks and food presentations surrounding deli counters to lure customers. These containers are available with stackable lids and fit well on shelves or in cold cases. Recycleware On-The-Go Boxes are great for pairing multiple food combinations.

Round Deli Containers made with a minimum of 50% PCR PET. With one lid that fits most sizes, these containers can be custom printed, providing excellent branding opportunities. Recycleware Round Deli Containers are durable, leak-resistant, and suitable for a variety of operations. They're brilliantly clear, helping products shine.

Square Deli Containers made with a minimum of 50% PCR PET. These Square Containers maximize shelf space and are perfect for small delis and shelf displays. Crystal-clear and available in five sizes with a choice of two leak-resistant lids, Recycleware Square Deli Containers are perfect for elevating shelf appeal and displaying products in retail environments.

Dessert Containers made with a minimum of 20% PCR PET. The containers' distinctive, stylish designs enhance the presentation of desserts and confections. Custom printing is available to feature brands. These single serve on-the-go containers are perfect for holiday time or anytime.

Fabri-Kal is a proud member of How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. The product packaging for all Recycleware Containers will display How2Recycle labels. The How2Recycle labels will instruct operators and consumers how to properly dispose of Recycleware Containers and its packaging.

"The US Environmental Protection Agency recommends recycling products to keep them out of landfills," said Emily Ewing, senior manager, marketing and sustainability for Fabri-Kal. "When operators use Recycleware Containers made with post-consumer recycled materials, it reduces both fossil fuel-based material usage and greenhouse gas generation. Operators can show their commitment to the environment while showing off products with Recycleware Containers."

Fabri-Kal has long been known for sustainable foodservice packaging with its line of Greenware® products, made entirely from plants - not petroleum. With the introduction of Recycleware Containers, Fabri-Kal is providing another sustainable product offering to foodservice operators interested in lowering their environmental impact. This is another example of Fabri-Kal furthering its vision to be the leader in earth-friendly packaging that people love to use.

To find out more about Recycleware products or to learn about Fabri-Kal's No Greenwashing Pledge, contact your Fabri-Kal sales representative today at 1-800-888-5054 or visit RecyclewareUSA.com.

About Fabri-Kal

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of food packaging solutions. One of the largest thermoformers in North America, Fabri-Kal's customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in six manufacturing, printing, and warehousing facilities throughout the United States. More information about Fabri-Kal may be found at the company's website, www.fabri-kal.com and social media.

SOURCE Fabri-Kal Corporation

