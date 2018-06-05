Fabri-Kal Introduces TruWare™ Square Containers

Fabri-Kal's TruWare containers are made from a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled PET plastic, reducing the containers' environmental impact. TruWare containers are crystal clear and fully showcase food products' quality, enhancing purchase appeal and driving sales. TruWare square containers are durable and stackable, maximizing space and increasing shelf efficiency. The attractive containers have a secure lid fit, reducing leaks during transportation. Consumers will find the containers easy to open and close multiple times.

Like all Fabri-Kal products, this versatile line of containers is proudly made in the USA. TruWare square containers are available in a variety of sizes: 8, 12, 16, 24 and 32 oz. Simplify your inventory with two snug-fitting, interchangeable overcap and plug-fit lid options.

Perfect for delis, grocery stores and co-manufacturers, TruWare square containers provide an efficient, reliable packaging solution for operators while helping them reduce their environmental impact.

"Fabri-Kal has a history of providing operators with sustainable food packaging solutions," said Mike Roeder, President and COO, Fabri-Kal. "We are proud to offer TruWare containers, another packaging choice from Fabri-Kal designed to meet our customers' functional and environmental needs."

For more information about TruWare square containers and Fabri-Kal, visit www.fabri-kal.com.

About Fabri-Kal

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. One of the largest thermoformers in North America, Fabri-Kal's customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in five manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the United States. More information about Fabri-Kal may be found at the company's website, www.fabri-kal.com.

