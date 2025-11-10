Fabric Acquires UCM Digital Health to Expand Member Care for Payers and Employers Nationwide

This marks Fabric's fifth acquisition in less than three years, underscoring its strategic build-and-buy approach to unify the fragmented digital health landscape. By expanding its footprint in the payer and employer markets, Fabric is extending its comprehensive care access and experience platform paired with its nationwide provider network to streamline virtual-first care, expand access, improve efficiency and outcomes, and reduce both medical and overhead costs.

More than ever, this acquisition positions Fabric to deliver cost-effective, innovative solutions that close care gaps for employers and health plans, while extending covered lives and creating new referral and partnership opportunities for provider organizations. Across the board, it strengthens clinical capacity, operational efficiency, and access to care for health systems, payers, employers, and the millions of patients we serve.

"For Fabric, it's about making healthcare more accessible," said Aniq Rahman, CEO and Founder of Fabric. "We've already made meaningful progress in the payer and employer markets, and this acquisition allows us to deepen that impact. By bringing more payers and employers onto our platform, we're creating a connected experience that streamlines workflows, reduces friction and costs, and ultimately drives better outcomes for members and our partners."

Moving forward, the 400 payers and employers served by UCM will transition to Fabric's expanded technology and clinical network, gaining access to enhanced omnichannel patient experiences that improve efficiency before, during, and after virtual care. Through Fabric's nationwide provider network, patients can receive a treatment plan for most common medical conditions in just five minutes or connect with a behavioral health provider within three days. By reducing provider work time to just 89 seconds for asynchronous visits, Fabric enables faster, more convenient care for patients while saving payers up to $17 per member per month—all while maintaining clinical outcomes equal to face-to-face care.

"This is an exciting step for UCM, as it allows us to combine our expertise with Fabric's unified platform and broaden the value we deliver to payers and employers, " said Michael R. Bibighaus, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of UCM. "Together, we're creating a more connected, seamless experience for the people we serve—improving access, driving down costs, and delivering better outcomes for members."

Fabric is a health tech company on a mission to solve healthcare's access problem. Fabric's integrated care platform offers personalized guidance, streamlines workflows, and unifies experiences across virtual and in-person care. Its solutions support care delivery from a patient's first search to post-treatment follow-up using its proprietary Hybrid AI that combines conversational AI and physician-built clinical logic. Together with a nationwide network of medical and behavioral health providers, Fabric is realizing its vision of providing care for everyone, everywhere. The company advances connected delivery that improves access, outcomes, and equity across every stage of the patient journey. Today, Fabric serves 30,000 employers, payers, and enterprise organizations, including OSF HealthCare, MUSC Health, Highmark, and Intermountain Health. Fabric is backed by General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, GV (Google Ventures), Salesforce Ventures, Vast Ventures, BoxGroup, and Atento Capital.

