Fabric Announces Appointment of Its First Chief People Officer

Rupp brings exceptional experience across all facets of human resources strategy and operations on a global scale, most recently serving as Head of Human Resources for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 's Greenlake business, in addition to being a key leader in the Transformation Office where she focused on transitioning HPE into an as-a-Service company. While at HPE, Rupp oversaw the facilitation of multiple M&As, served as Chief of Staff to the Chief People Officer, and led in the creation and strengthening of both people and business transformations as well as culture programs.

As a board member of Prospanica (formerly the National Society for Hispanic MBAs), Rupp enjoys empowering and enabling fellow Latinx professionals to achieve their full potential. In today's rapidly changing economy, to be a leader in the global market means leveraging diversity to meet the changing employment landscape – a key business imperative which Rupp plans to bring forward in her new role.

"Since day one at Fabric, our people have been our most valuable asset. Our spirit of innovation and shared values continue to attract first-rate professionals," said Faisal Masud, CEO, Fabric. "Fabric has a unique opportunity to reimagine how we evolve commerce, and this is equally important in how we manage, how we lead, and how we organize."

"Val brings the rare combination of realism and optimism to the table, giving valuable insight and solutions to complex global business challenges while scaling organizational growth. Her expertise in people and culture development will enable us to keep investing in our employees, accelerating Fabric's overall capabilities and impact as we aim to deliver a connected commerce solution for more intuitive customer experiences."

"I'm thrilled to be working again with a former Amazon colleague. How we relentlessly pursue customer happiness will begin with having remarkable employee experiences, where employees are proud of the work they do, and are highly engaged about the meaningful impact their work has on our customers," said Rupp. "I'm eager to amplify the amazing groundwork already present at Fabric, and I look forward to empowering all members of the Fabric team to do their best work within an already innovative culture, as we continue to build this phenomenal business together."

Rupp's career reflects over two decades shaping global talent strategies in several high-growth businesses and industries across top Fortune 100 companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Target, UPS, and the Altria family of companies.

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

