Fabric Announces Partnership Program, Bolstering Retailers' Efforts to Modernize the Online Brand Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today unveiled its Partnership Program with a mission to democratize headless commerce. The program will bring together leading technical partners and system integrators across retail and e-commerce to provide brands with the tools they need to quickly build next-generation customer experiences, without the need for valuable engineering resources. Launching the program with headless content management platform Amplience, Fabric partners can integrate with its API-first, modular platform to drive complementary services and agile solutions.

"Fabric's Partnership Program is a critical next step in transforming the brand experience for retailers without lengthy – and costly – development cycles," said Faisal Masud, CEO at Fabric. "With Amplience as our first official partner, and numerous partnerships in the works, we're committed to delivering best-of-breed offerings for every retailer we work with."

Since launching its cloud-native experience and commerce product suite in October 2020, Fabric has experienced massive hypergrowth. Brands like GNC, abc carpet & home and BuildDirect use Fabric's headless commerce platform to deliver next-generation customer experiences without having to replatform. With this new Partnership Program, Fabric provides retailers and brands with the opportunity to join leading edge e-commerce technology partners to boost sales and build unrivaled growth.

"Especially with the recent surge in e-commerce over the past year, purchasing decisions are heavily influenced by the online brand experience," said James Brooke, CEO and co-founder at Amplience. "Amplience is thrilled to be named a launch partner in unveiling Fabric's Partnership Program, working alongside like-minded technologies to democratize headless commerce and help retailers compete in a multichannel world."

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home and Universal Lacrosse trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Fabric is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships.

Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance.

