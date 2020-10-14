Fabric Appoints Daria Lupinacci As Chief Marketing Officer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , an innovator in helping parents protect their family's financial future, today announced the appointment of Daria Lupinacci to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Daria will join the senior leadership team and be responsible for driving customer acquisition and fulfilling Fabric's brand vision.

"Daria is a phenomenal marketer with proven expertise in delivering value to consumers and scaling businesses," said Adam Erlebacher CEO and co-founder of Fabric. "She is a great addition to our team and will help continue to drive our momentum, especially during this growth period at Fabric."

"I was immediately drawn to Fabric for its strong vision and value proposition. Young families need better tools to help them be confident on their financial journey," said Daria Lupinacci, CMO of Fabric. "At a time when families are experiencing so much financial stress and change in their everyday lives, I'm excited to be working with a brand that truly makes parents' lives easier. I look forward to working with the team to continue accelerating Fabric's growth."

Daria is a global business leader with over fifteen years of demonstrated success scaling new businesses across several industries. Prior to Fabric, she was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Aurate, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand, where she defined the strategic vision for sales and marketing, and executed on a successful revenue growth strategy. She has also held marketing positions at a number of startups and Fortune 500 companies including Amazon.

Fabric was founded by parents, for parents. Fabric's mission is to help parents achieve long-term financial security for their families. The company offers modern, affordable term life insurance, a free last will & testament, and tools to organize family finances. Fabric serves a major need among American families -- a recent Caring.com survey found that a staggering 78% of millennials don't have a will. Modern parents want to plan for their financial futures in a digitally sophisticated way and Fabric's mobile app empowers parents to do just that.

About Fabric

Fabric is where parents come to start their families' financial lives. Fabric makes life insurance easy for parents, and offers a fleet of simple tools to help parents stop procrastinating and start tackling their financial to-do lists. With Fabric's app, parents can buy modern, affordable life insurance, create a free will, and organize their family's important financial information. Fabric offers life insurance policies issued by Vantis Life, currently Rated "A+" ("Superior") for financial strength by A.M. Best and wholly owned by Penn Mutual (est. 1847). Fabric was founded in 2015 by Adam Erlebacher and Steven Surgnier, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and RGAx, among other leading financial technology investors. Learn more about Fabric and download the app at meetfabric.com .

