Fabric Appoints Karen Brewer as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands and retailers of all sizes seize control of their digital commerce strategies with the most modern and scalable headless commerce platform in the marketplace, Fabric today announced that Karen Brewer has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Brewer will lead Fabric's global integrated marketing, brand strategy, corporate communications, product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing, and customer and partner marketing efforts. Brewer joins Fabric on the heels of its early stage growth and $100 million Series B funding announcement in July.

Fabric allows merchants and marketers to quickly turn creative commerce ideas into reality, without the need to fully rely on expensive engineering resources. An extensive and flexible API-driven approach enables brands to modernize their legacy e-commerce platforms in a matter of weeks versus months, saving time and money. Additionally, Fabric is the only modular commerce platform designed to support scaling businesses that have outgrown the limitations of e-commerce solutions tailored for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"We are thrilled to have a veteran marketer of Karen's caliber join the growing Fabric team as more and more brands discover the flexibility and effectiveness of our headless, API-driven approach to digital commerce," said Faisal Masud, CEO of Fabric. "Karen, is a marketing leader who shares our philosophy around the power of the customer experience and putting brands in complete control of their digital commerce strategy without their platform getting in the way, or holding them back. We've been growing rapidly, and with Karen onboard, we've added jet-fuel to our growth efforts."

"I believe we are again in one of those transformative moments – this time in digital commerce – where a rocket ship startup is out-innovating the incumbents," said Karen Brewer. "Fabric's technology changes everything for brands and retailers and works the way merchandisers and marketers think about delivering a delightful customer experience with speed and agility that drives growth. I am excited to be joining an innovative and customer-focused organization that has limitless opportunity to shape the future of ecommerce."

Brewer will manage the marketing organization building on Fabric's continued momentum to accelerate growth and help build customer and partner success. Brewer is a results-driven marketing executive with a background developing business and marketing strategies that increase awareness and demand for enterprise software companies both as a CMO and as a consultant. She was most recently a Marketing Advisor to Fabric, and has experience leading marketing, customer experience, ecommerce, and sales across pre/post IPO (Adobe/Macromedia), PE-backed exits (Ellucian Higher Education), and global public leaders (Autodesk, Cisco).

Brewer joins Fabric following the company's recent hires of Tyler Nemiro as VP of Enterprise Sales , Umer Sadiq as CTO and Morgan Dollard as SVP of Product.

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

