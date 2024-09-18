Fabric Conditioner Market to Grow by USD 3.22 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Demand for Concentrated Products, Report Highlights AI's Impact on Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global fabric conditioner market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.22 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.43% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners is driving market growth, with a trend towards demand for new formats of fabric conditioners. However, low penetration of advanced fabric conditioner products in developing regions poses a challenge. Key market players include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dropps, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Industrias AlEn SA de CV, Kao Corp., LG Corp., Lion Corp., Marico Ltd., Melaleuca Inc., NeoVchem, Norfolk Natural Living, Pigeon Corp., PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Werner and Mertz GmbH, and Wipro Ltd..

Fabric Conditioner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3216.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dropps, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Industrias AlEn SA de CV, Kao Corp., LG Corp., Lion Corp., Marico Ltd., Melaleuca Inc., NeoVchem, Norfolk Natural Living, Pigeon Corp., PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Werner and Mertz GmbH, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

Fabric conditioners are offered in various forms, including capsules, sprays, bars, and crystals. Notably, an eco-friendly ball-shaped organic fabric conditioner made of wool is gaining popularity. Producers like P&G's Downy Unstoppable provide a wide range of fragrances in sprays and crystals. Unilever's Comfort introduced liquid capsules in Europe and China, ensuring consistent conditioner usage. P&G's Downy Infusions utilizes scent beads for multi-layered fragrance. Innovations like MosquitNo, an insect-repellent fabric conditioner, add ten washes of insect protection to clothing. The emergence of diverse fabric conditioner formats fuels market growth.

The Fabric Conditioner market is thriving, with trends focusing on Fragrances for Towels and Bed Linens. Consumers prefer long-lasting aromas like Sandalwood, Honeysuckle, Frangipani, and Vanilla. Eco-friendly formulations are on the rise, as buyers seek to minimize Harmful Chemicals. Convenience stores and Online Retailers dominate sales, offering ease and accessibility. Comfort brands like Lenor lead the way, providing Shine and Color retention. Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser Group are major players, innovating with Solar Dry technology and eco-friendly fabric softeners. Liquid fabric softeners remain popular for their effectiveness, but petroleum-based products face growing opposition. Online platforms and eCommerce channels continue to drive sales growth in the Home care category.

Market Challenges

The global fabric conditioner market growth is hindered by the low adoption rate in developing regions. Price sensitivity among consumers and the prevalent use of traditional detergents, such as powder and bars, in rural areas, are significant factors. In countries like India , China , Indonesia , and the Philippines in APAC, the penetration of advanced fabric conditioners is low due to their high cost and lack of awareness about their benefits. Consumers in these regions prefer less expensive detergents that serve multiple purposes, which can negatively impact the demand for fabric softeners and liquid detergents. These factors may impede the growth of the global fabric conditioner market during the forecast period.

, , , and in APAC, the penetration of advanced fabric conditioners is low due to their high cost and lack of awareness about their benefits. Consumers in these regions prefer less expensive detergents that serve multiple purposes, which can negatively impact the demand for fabric softeners and liquid detergents. These factors may impede the growth of the global fabric conditioner market during the forecast period. The Fabric Conditioner market faces several challenges in the home care industry. Consumers seek ease of use, longer-lasting fragrance, and natural ingredients for sensitive skin. The low-foaming detergent market and adoption rate of fabric conditioners vary. Brands like Bounce and Downy dominate, but organic category and biodegradable products gain traction. Spending on high-end goods, such as luxury fabric softeners, is increasing. Wool dryer balls and aroma boosters challenge traditional dryer sheets. Product innovations include liquid, powder, bead, and spray fabric conditioners. Cationic surfactants and natural alternatives to quaternary ammonium compounds are in demand. Urban lifestyles and dual-income households drive washing machine penetration. Linens benefit from fabric conditioners in the rinse cycle, enhancing softness and convenience. Laundry detergents and fabric fibers interact during friction, affecting fabric conditioner performance. Fabric conditioners and fabric softeners remain essential laundry products.

Segment Overview

This fabric conditioner market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 RCFS

2.2 Dryer sheets Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Fabric Conditioner market is growing steadily, with an increasing number of consumers recognizing its benefits for extending the life and improving the softness of their clothes. Major players in this industry include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Henkel. These companies offer various product lines, such as liquid, sheet, and powder fabric conditioners. Consumers prefer these products due to their ability to prevent fabric damage, reduce wrinkles, and add fragrance to their laundry. The market's growth is driven by rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and advancements in technology.

Research Analysis

The Fabric Conditioner market is a significant segment of the Home Care industry, focusing on enhancing the look, feel, and longevity of Clothing and Apparel. Traditional fabric conditioners often contain Harsh chemicals, but there is a growing demand for Eco-friendly alternatives in the Organic category. This shift is driven by increasing Spending on High-end goods and awareness of the impact of Laundry care products on the environment. The market includes various types like Liquid, Powder, Bead, and Spray fabric conditioners. Household penetration of Washing machines has led to an increase in demand for these products. Solar Dry technology is another trend, allowing fabric conditioners to be used during the Rinse cycle, reducing water usage. Brands like Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser Group dominate the market with offerings like Lenor. Natural components are becoming more common in fabric conditioners, catering to the demand for Laundry products that are gentle on Linens and the environment. The Home care industry continues to innovate, offering consumers a range of options for their Laundry needs.

Market Research Overview

The Fabric Conditioner market encompasses a wide range of laundry care products designed to soften and enhance the look and feel of Clothing and Apparel. Traditional fabric conditioners often contain harsh chemicals, but there is a growing trend towards eco-friendly alternatives in the Home care category. Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser Group are major players in this industry, offering brands like Lenor and Bounce and Downy. Solar Dry technology and natural ingredients are becoming increasingly popular, with eco-friendly fabric softeners gaining adoption. Petroleum-based products are being replaced by biodegradable alternatives, and online platforms and eCommerce channels are driving sales. Liquid fabric softeners offer effectiveness, ease of use, longer-lasting fragrance, and natural components for sensitive skin. The market for fabric conditioners includes various forms such as liquid, powder, bead, and spray, catering to the diverse needs of consumers. Washing machines and their penetration rate, high-end goods, organic category, and natural alternatives are also influencing the market's growth. Fabric fibers, friction, softness, convenience, versatility, fragrances, towels, bed linens, and eco-friendly formulations are all factors that contribute to the demand for fabric conditioners. Consumers are also seeking out luxury fabric softeners and chemical-free softeners, as well as product innovations such as cationic surfactants and aroma boosters. Urban lifestyle, dual-income households, and washing machines are also driving the market's growth. Wool dryer balls, low-foaming detergent market, and spending on laundry products are other factors to consider. Fabric conditioners come in various fragrances, including sandalwood, honeysuckle, frangipani, and vanilla, to cater to consumer preferences.

