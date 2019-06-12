Fabric Conditioners Market - Consumer Proclivity Motivating Development of Eco-Friendly Preservatives, reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has attentively compiled a new research study titled "Fabric Conditioners Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027", which has been recently published on its online portal. The market for fabric conditioners has experienced serious traction due to increasing awareness on water pollution and environmental issues, associated with laundry care products. This factor has given way to the expansion of eco-friendly fabric conditioners, and inspiring manufacturers to focus on green initiatives.

According to research findings, the global sales of fabric conditioners were recorded at 3,000 thousand tons in 2018, and are projected to record a 2.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. At present, the fabric conditioners sector has been strengthened by a slew of factors which include the increasing number of R&D activities for enhancing softness retention and water absorption properties. This study is known to present valuable insights on the fabric conditioners market through the implementation of robust and reliable research methodology. The inclusion of extensive primary interviews concerning leading industry players as well as opinion leaders, makes the assessment quite informative. Readers can further access knowledge associated to vital market factors such as supply side trends, demand side trends, Y-o-Y growth, market value (US$ Mn) analysis and forecast etc.

Consumer Disposition towards Quality Products Stirring Market Growth

As per this Fact.MR study, consumer preference for innovative and superior quality products has proven effective to encourage vendors to introduce fabric conditioners possessing unique packaging, quality and technology at modest pricing. In addition, growing emphasis of the fabric conditioners industry towards portfolio extension through the inclusion of novel products continues to stay as a primary growth instigator.

R&D Exertions for Better Performance and Eco-Friendly Extracts to Support Growth

It is interesting to know that, liquid fabric conditioners witnessed global sales exceeding 1,500 thousand tons in 2018, thereby, accounting more than 50% sales. Since viscosity tends to survive as an imperative facet for convenient usage of liquid fabric conditioners, there are several key manufacturers who are offering operative thickener formulations which comprise acrylic copolymers. Moreover, manufacturers have even aggravated their R&D efforts for the delivery of eco-friendly additives for fabric conditioners. The creation of biocides like Quimidroga's 'lactic acid L-(+)', known to be safe, biodegradable and highly efficient, is one of the recently included products reaped out of major R&D measures incorporated by players from the fabric conditioners market.

Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) to Emerge as Profitable Marketplaces

The geographical expanse of the fabric conditioner market has spread its wings quite significantly in the past few years. It has been observed that Europe would retain its spot as the leading market for fabric conditioners, since sales impressively crossed US$ 3,200 Mn in 2018. The key market players in the region are working to capture enzymes in fabric conditioners and detergents, with a purpose to make them reusable. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to emerge as a high-growth market for fabric conditioners. Sales in the concerned region are projected to register a Y-o-Y growth exceeding 4% in 2019 over 2018.

As the report reaches its conclusion, readers are informed about the company profiles of leading players functioning in the global fabric conditioners market. Some of the prominent manufacturers mentioned in the report are Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Marico, Wipro Consumer care & lighting, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, AlEn USA LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Caldrea, Inc.

