fabric Hires Amazon Veteran Craig Berman to Oversee Corporate Marketing

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that Craig Berman is transitioning his role as outside advisor and joining the company as its first Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing. Berman will be responsible for Public Relations, Social Media and Content Creation, reporting to Chief Marketing Officer Karen Brewer.

Prior to joining fabric, Berman spent nearly 15 years at Amazon building and leading the Global Communications team. In that time, he turned a very small team into a PR powerhouse, launching new businesses (Amazon Prime, Amazon Go, many more), new geographies (Italy, India, Mexico, China), and new innovations (Kindle, Fire, Echo, and many more) while also burnishing Amazon's reputation as the most customer centric company on the planet. Additionally, he served as the Head of PR and Publicity for Prime Video/Amazon Studios, launching some of the most entertaining and provocative programming among streaming services and helping Amazon become the first streaming service to win an Oscar for Manchester by the Sea.

"I'm excited to join a group of like-minded people who have spent their careers building many of the digital commerce platforms used today," said Craig Berman. "And because we have all been in merchants' shoes, we understand the current limitations of legacy platforms. fabric is leading the headless revolution and the true winners will be consumers, who will reap the benefits of enhanced shopping experiences across the entire internet."

Berman joins fabric during a period of massive growth in customers and partners and rapid product development. The company has raised more than $153M in funding since emerging from stealth in November 2019 and has been attracting top talent from Amazon, Google, HPE and Twillio. fabric recently bolstered its broad digital commerce product portfolio by launching the fabric Marketplace , an end-to-end dropshipping-based solution that automates the creation and operation of curated digital marketplaces for brands and merchants.

"We have an amazing story here at fabric, and having worked with Craig for years at Amazon, I know he is the right person to help us tell it," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "Digital strategy is dominating C-suite conversations as companies realize that older, legacy platforms are not providing the ROI once promised. fabric is inventing the future of commerce — a flexible and headless platform that provides modern customer experiences, is easy to implement and delivers on both the top and bottom lines. We truly represent the end of replatforming."

