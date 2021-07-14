Fabric Increases No-Exam Life Insurance Coverage Limit and Adds Longer Term Lengths to Serve More Families

"Fabric is 100% focused on protecting the financial well-being of growing families," said Adam Erlebacher, CEO of Fabric Tweet this

"Fabric is 100% focused on protecting the financial well-being of growing families," said Adam Erlebacher, CEO of Fabric. "We've heard directly from our customers that they want more options to protect their loved ones and now we are delivering on that promise. We've made life insurance personalized, instant, and affordable, with a wide range of flexible options."

Fabric was founded by parents, for parents. Modern parents want to plan for their financial futures in a digitally sophisticated way and Fabric's easy-to-use mobile app empowers parents to do just that. Fabric's one-stop shop offers parents a simple way to protect their families – in addition to purchasing life insurance, they can create a free will, set up a 529 college savings account, open a rainy day savings fund, and organize important financial information. For more information, visit meetfabric.com .

About Fabric

Fabric is where parents come to start their families' financial lives. Fabric makes life insurance easy and offers a fleet of simple tools to help people stop procrastinating and start tackling their must-do lists. With Fabric's app, parents can buy modern, affordable life insurance, create a free will and organize their family's important financial information.

Fabric offers life insurance policies issued by Vantis Life, currently Rated "A+" ("Superior") for financial strength by A.M. Best and wholly owned by Penn Mutual (est. 1847). Fabric was founded in 2015 by Adam Erlebacher and Steven Surgnier, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and leading financial technology investors. Learn more about Fabric and download the app at meetfabric.com .

