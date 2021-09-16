Fabric Joins the MACH Alliance to Accelerate the Adoption of Headless Technologies

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced its new membership in the MACH Alliance, the independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, on a mission to future-proof technology and propel current and future digital experiences. Fabric's headless commerce technology helps midsize and enterprise B2B and B2C brands, including BarkBox, GNC and Restoration Hardware, deliver exceptional e-commerce experiences

"Commerce companies are struggling to grow because of their legacy technology options. They need modern solutions that are built for their needs," said Umer Sadiq, CTO at Fabric. "Rather than relying on existing platforms unfit for growth — or timely and costly replatforming migraines — growing commerce brands need flexibility and convenience that will translate into strong brand experiences for their customers. We're excited to work alongside the MACH Alliance to ensure that's exactly what they get."

The MACH Alliance (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless) was formed to help enterprises adopt and adapt the best and most agile systems, processes and skills to turn their digital practices into business differentiators. Fabric allows marketers and merchants to quickly turn creative commerce ideas into reality, without the need to fully rely on expensive engineering resources. An extensive and flexible API-driven approach enables brands to modernize their legacy e-commerce platforms in a matter of weeks versus months, saving time and money.

"Fabric is paving the way for modern commerce. We're thrilled to welcome them to the group," said Sonja Keerl, MACH Alliance President. "Many of the businesses we work with are struggling to keep up as more and more transactions move online. As these organizations grow, we believe they will benefit from learning more about Fabric's unique, headless approach."

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

