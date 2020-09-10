Fabric Micro-Fulfillment now available on Microsoft AppSource

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric today announced the availability of its innovative micro-fulfillment solution on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Fabric's micro-fulfillment platform, powered by advanced proprietary robotic technology, enables retailers and brands to offer profitable and fast fulfillment. By automating fulfillment, Fabric can decrease overall fulfillment costs by 70 percent when compared with a dark store, while providing the on-demand and same-day services that consumers require. With a proprietary technology stack designed specifically for micro-fulfillment, Fabric provides the flexibility to build custom solutions that adapt to the inventory, volume, and capital expenditure requirements of individual retailers and brands.

"This announcement comes at a time when retailers are under unprecedented pressure to innovate and keep up with rapidly evolving market trends. As the demand for e-commerce skyrockets as a result of the pandemic, the need for micro-fulfillment has never been clearer," said Steve Hornyak, CCO of Fabric. "Retailers must find ways to fulfill on-demand orders profitably and at scale, and automating fulfillment close to where their customers are located is the only way to do it. Fabric's micro-fulfillment solution and its commitment to using the most innovative cloud technology, including Microsoft Azure, has it poised to make a positive impact and help shape the future of retail in the post-pandemic world."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome Fabric to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as the micro-fulfillment solution from Fabric to help customers meet their needs faster."

About Fabric

Fabric makes on-demand fulfillment possible and profitable for retailers while powering ech retailer's unique offerings. The company builds automated micro-fulfillment centers that make on-demand fulfillment profitable by locating automation physically close to end customers. Fabric's purpose-built proprietary solution enables cloud-like elasticity for retailers, giving them total flexibility to build custom solutions based on their unique inventory level, desired reach, and operating expenditure and capital expenditure requirements. Our solution allows them to expand and flex as their needs change. Founded in 2015 and with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Fabric is backed by Aleph, Corner Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Innovation Endeavors, Evolv Ventures, La Maison, Playground Ventures, and Temasek.

