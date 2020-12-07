Fabric Named to the 2020 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 - List of Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights has named Fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout. 21 countries represented this year include India, China, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

"The rate of change in retail is accelerating, and the Retail Tech 100 showcases the tech companies that are changing every facet of retail - from store automation to supply chain robotics to personalized merchandise discovery. Spanning 13 distinct technology markets, they address key challenges retailers face today while also helping them adapt and be ready for changing consumer habits," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The honorees also underscore the fact that the best technologies driving retail transformation may come from anywhere as they hail from 21 countries ranging from Canada to Singapore to Brazil to Sweden. As we head into 2021, we are excited to see the impact the Retail Tech 100 will have on customers, retailers, and markets."



"We are thrilled to be recognized by CB Insights for Fabric's innovation in headless commerce," said Fabric CEO Faisal Masud. "For too long, D2C and B2B brands have struggled to grow and compete in the age of Amazon because of their outdated commerce platforms. COVID-19 has only exacerbated this; brands are now managing huge spikes in e-commerce demand. With Fabric, they can now offer online experiences necessary to distinguish their brand during this unprecedented, online-first holiday shopping season and beyond."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from nearly 15,000 applications and nominees, based on several factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Fabric is a headless commerce platform designed to help leading retailers and brands, including National Business Furniture, FEND, abc carpet & home, BuildDirect and GNC, grow in the $3.5 trillion global e-commerce market. A modular, API-first platform, Fabric helps D2C and B2B brands eliminate replatforming and implement the e-commerce tools that address their specific needs, saving time, money and engineering resources. Unlike the traditional months that other platforms require, Fabric can be onboarded in weeks and scales with their customers.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home and Universal Lacrosse trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Fabric is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc .

