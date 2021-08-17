Fabric Names Brian Stricker as Chief Insurance Officer
Industry Veteran Formerly from Allstate to Lead Insurance Strategy and Operations for Rapidly Expanding Life Insurance Innovator
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric, a life insurance innovator helping families protect their financial future, has hired industry veteran, Brian Stricker, as the company's first Chief Insurance Officer.
Most recently with Allstate, Brian was Senior Vice President of Life and Retirement Products where he was responsible for customer-focused product strategy, data & analytics, pricing, product management, and the launch of a digital life insurance platform. At Fabric, Brian will be responsible for insurance product development and pricing, underwriting, policy administration, and compliance. As an actuary who has been involved in all aspects of life insurance, Brian will bring his more than 30 years of operating experience to create value for Fabric's rapidly expanding customer base.
"Brian has both deep operating experience with incumbent carriers and a vision for how technology can create real value for consumers," said Adam Erlebacher, CEO of Fabric. "Brian joining Fabric as Chief Insurance Officer is not only a milestone for our company, but also reflects the broader trend of consumers demanding a fully-digital life insurance buying experience."
Fabric was founded by parents, for parents. Modern parents want to plan for their financial futures in a digitally sophisticated way and Fabric's easy-to-use mobile app empowers parents to do just that. Fabric's one-stop shop offers parents a simple way to protect their families – in addition to purchasing life insurance, they can create a free will, set up a 529 college savings account, open a rainy day savings fund, and organize important financial information. For more information, visit meetfabric.com.
About Fabric
Fabric is where parents come to start their families' financial lives. Fabric makes life insurance easy and offers a fleet of simple tools to help people stop procrastinating and start tackling their must-do lists. With Fabric's app, parents can buy modern, affordable life insurance, create a free will and organize their family's important financial information.
Fabric offers life insurance policies issued by Vantis Life, currently Rated "A+" ("Superior") for financial strength by A.M. Best and wholly owned by Penn Mutual (est. 1847). Fabric was founded in 2015 by Adam Erlebacher and Steven Surgnier, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and leading financial technology investors. Learn more about Fabric and download the app at meetfabric.com.
