Fabric Partners with National Business Furniture to Modernize the B2B E-commerce Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that National Business Furniture (NBF) will implement Fabric's cloud-native experience and commerce product suite. NBF, which has provided quality furniture at affordable prices to corporate offices, government agencies, healthcare organizations, hospitality groups and home offices for over 40 years, will use Fabric to revamp its digital offerings and strengthen its omnichannel experience. Fabric will begin with two of its webshops, Office Chairs and Office Furniture .

B2B brands, which historically depend on high-touch sales cycles permeated with face-to-face meetings and in-person events and showings, have faced drastic changes amid COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, traditional sales interactions took precedence over digital conversations. But as B2B buyers grow more comfortable shopping for products online, B2B brands are recognizing the urgency for a strong digital ecosystem to complement and advance their business model.

Although NBF has always differentiated itself with a human, high-touch sales process, the need for a strong digital presence is more imperative than ever. NBF customers depend on understanding all product details before making a purchase, such as materials and precise measurements for floor planning. Now, its elevated online experience complements and enhances the human element. Fabric is enabling NBF to do this, bolstering a next-generation customer experience that enables them to seamlessly manage multiple websites on one intuitive commerce platform.

"Now more than ever we need to double down on e-commerce, and Fabric will be an invaluable partner in improving our online footprint to deliver the omnichannel experience we promise our customers," said Marcelo Podesta, President at NBF. "Our previous custom commerce platforms required heavy engineering resources, costing us time and money. Fabric will enable us to maintain our platform efficiently, giving our marketers and merchandisers the power to make creative changes instantly. We're thrilled to partner with Fabric and hope to expand our work together in the future."

With its API-first and modular platform, Fabric enables D2C and B2B brands like NBF to advance their existing technology stack, without the engineering burden of replatforming. Fabric's open design and ability to onboard in weeks enables brands to effectively scale their business at the speed of the ever-changing environment.

"In today's online-first commerce landscape, B2B brands are similarly facing the heightened expectations as D2C to distinguish their brands online," said Faisal Masud, CEO at Fabric. "In order to compete in the age of Amazon, brands need a commerce platform purpose-built for their specific needs. We're looking forward to working with NBF to fortify their online presence and equip them with a complete omnichannel offering."

To learn more about Fabric, please visit www.fabric.inc.

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home and Universal Lacrosse trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Fabric is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc .

About National Business Furniture

With the mission to improve every workplace, National Business Furniture offers more than one thousand products that can ship today, exclusive products from its NBF Signature Series line, expert service, a dedicated outside sales force and an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. To request a free catalog or to browse the complete selection of office furniture, such as desks, chairs, file cabinets, bookcases and reception furniture, visit http://www.nationalbusinessfurniture.com .

