Fabric To Participate in Panels On the Transformative Power of Partnerships, Tech-Infused Healthcare Solutions, and the Benefits of AI at ATA Nexus Conference

Fabric executives to provide insights, discuss current trends and challenges facing the healthcare industry

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , an end-to-end care enablement platform that's transforming healthcare by removing administrative burdens, announces its presence at this year's American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Nexus conference in Phoenix, AZ. They're participating in three thought-provoking panels at the ATA Nexus conference, joining conversations about the value of partnerships between different sectors in healthcare, tech-infused solutions at the point of care, and AI's ability to lift administrative burdens on medical staff.

"Now more than ever, with a 19% rise in adverse events in healthcare, a shortage of 3.2 million workers, and increasing provider burnout, we must find ways to optimize clinical workflows and enhance patient experience," said Aniq Rahman, CEO and Founder of Fabric. "We are collaborating with prominent thought leaders across the healthcare industry to participate in three panels at this year's ATA Conference. I look forward to the insightful conversations that will help drive change in healthcare at this critical time."

The ATA Nexus conference, renowned for its focus on the future of virtual healthcare, will include the Fabric team in the following three panel sessions, highlighting the company's commitment to creating an efficient solution to streamlining healthcare through automation.

Catalyzing Change : Transformative Partnerships between Technologists, Caregivers, and Capital Monday, May 6 , 9:10-9:40 a.m. MST

Fabric's CEO and Founder, Aniq Rahman , alongside industry leaders from General Catalyst and OSF HealthCare , will explore the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in reshaping healthcare delivery and improving care with Moderator Dr. Robert Pearl .

Revolutionizing Healthcare : Tech-Infused Solutions at the Point of Care Monday, May 6 , 4:00-4:50 p.m. MST

Dr. Lisa Ide , CMO of Fabric, will join a panel of experts to examine how technology can alleviate clinician burden, enhance personalized care, and optimize clinical workflows. Moderated by Sarah Sossong , the session will delve into the integration of digital innovations to streamline care delivery.

AI, Administrative Burden , & Consumer Demands in the Patient Journey Tuesday, May 7 , 3:00-3:50 p.m. MST

Stefan Behrens , Chief Strategy Officer at Fabric, will join the discussion alongside esteemed industry figures on the impact of AI, administrative challenges, and how the patient journey can be elevated through automation with Moderator Jennifer Thomas .

Fabric's participation at ATA Nexus reflects its dedication to advancing healthcare through partnerships and technology integration. Their platform efficiently streamlines both virtual and in-person visits, utilizing intelligent adaptive interviews and conversational AI for symptom gathering, documentation, and patient empowerment. This approach leads to a 2-10x increase in provider efficiency, a 30% decrease in contact center volume, over a 35% reduction in call center wait times, and improved utilization of visit blocks. The company is spearheading automation in healthcare to bring efficiency to the forefront of the care systems. Fabric has already helped over 3,500+ clinicians and millions of patients by integrating over 75 health systems onto its platform, including conversational AI.

To learn more about Fabric and its presence at ATA Nexus, or to book a demo, visit: https://www.fabrichealth.com/meet-fabric-ata-2024

About Fabric

Fabric Health is a health tech company that powers healthcare providers to move faster, work smarter, and deliver better care through its care enablement system. The system offers three solutions: In-Person Care Suite, Virtual Care Suite, and Engagement Suite. Leveraging conversational AI and intelligent adaptive interviews, Fabric unifies virtual and in-person care across intake, triage, routing, and treatment while automating workflows for staff. Built by a team of physicians and clinical informaticists, Fabric protocols uphold excellence in care quality while offering omnichannel access for patients. The results enable clinicians to work 2-10 times faster (dependent on setting), decrease call center volume by 35%, and increase utilization of unfilled visit blocks. Some of Fabric's customers include Luminis Health, OSF HealthCare, MUSC Health, and Intermountain. Fabric is backed by General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, GV (Google Ventures), Salesforce Ventures, Vast Ventures, BoxGroup, and Atento Capital.

