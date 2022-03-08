Fabric Wash and Care Market to Reach $197.53 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fabric Wash and Care Market by Product Type (Detergent, Fabric Softener/Conditioner, and Bleach), Application (Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, and Aviation), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031."According to the report, the global fabric wash and care industry generated $108.77 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $197.53 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Change in consumer lifestyles, improved container design, and new product development drive the growth of the global fabric wash and care market. However, harmful effects of chemical-based products restrain the market growth. On the other hand, shift from plastic packaging to environmentally friendly packaging alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Production activities of different types of fabric wash and care products were hindered due to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments in many countries. Moreover, the supply chain was disrupted and offline distribution channels were closed.

The demand from the healthcare sector increased with the surge in number of patients worldwide. However, the demand from the hospitality, automotive, and aviation sector reduced. However, the demand is expected to surge steadily post-lockdown.

The fabric softener/conditioner segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on product type, the fabric softener/conditioner segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global fabric wash and care market, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased consumer awareness for its numerous benefits, improvement in the effectiveness of products and services, and introduction of unique fabric conditioners using natural components and fragrances. The research also analyzes the segments including detergent and bleach.

The residential segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the residential segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global fabric wash and care market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to availability of a large number of economical detergents and fabric conditioners among home consumers. The research also analyzes the segments including hospitality, healthcare, automotive, and aviation.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global fabric wash and care market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031. Moreover, this region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of various cleaning products, rise in disposable income, and innovation in products by market players.

Leading Market Players

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The National Detergent Company SAOG

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

SEITZ GMBH

Nice Group

Wipro Enterprises Limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

