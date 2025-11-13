Fabric8Labs Secures $50M to Expand U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Capacity

New Investment Fuels Growth

Fabric8Labs has secured $50M in its latest round of financing, led by NEA and Intel Capital, with participation from existing investors Lam Capital, the corporate venture arm of Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX), TDK Ventures, and SE Ventures, as well as new investors Marunouchi Innovation Partners, SK hynix, Ericsson Ventures, Masco Ventures, and Toppan Global Venture Partners.

The new funding will accelerate:

Capacity Expansion: Ramp production of Fabric8Labs' U.S. manufacturing footprint from 5M to 22M components per year to meet growing demand across thermal management, RF, and power applications.

"This investment accelerates our mission to scale Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) for customers in high-growth, fast-moving industries where we are solving their most demanding challenges. With ECAM, we're reshaping how critical components are designed and manufactured—delivering the performance, reliability, and supply chain resiliency that enables customers to rapidly innovate and deploy advanced systems," Jeff Herman, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabric8Labs

Fabric8Labs' Advantage

Fabric8Labs has pioneered the most advanced additive manufacturing platform - Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM). ECAM is a room-temperature metal additive manufacturing technology that leverages electroplating principles to create ultra-high resolution, three-dimensional metal parts without the need for expensive post-processing. Components are rapidly built at the atomic level, resulting in excellent feature resolution and surface finish—ideal for applications in multiple industries:

Thermal Management: With the rapid growth of AI data centers, advanced thermal management solutions are becoming critical to ensure performance, efficiency, and reliability. From single-phase direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling to cutting-edge direct-to-silicon immersion systems, ECAM technology ensures next-generation AI and HPC chips will stay cooler under ever-increasing power densities.

"We believe Fabric8Labs is redefining additive manufacturing with its breakthrough ECAM technology." said Greg Papadopoulos, PhD., Venture Partner at NEA. "Early on, we recognized the potential of ECAM to deliver unmatched precision, scalability, and design freedom—unlocking new opportunities across thermal management, aerospace, and power electronics. We're thrilled to continue supporting the team as they expand U.S. production and scale this transformative platform."

Customers increasingly require a U.S.-based components manufacturer to supply these advanced products and advance concepts from prototype through production. Fabric8Labs' U.S. based manufacturing footprint is ISO9001 certified and ITAR registered; ensuring high quality and reduced supply chain risk for customers. Fabric8Labs is sharing a look inside its first ECAM facility to showcase the future of manufacturing.



With this new investment, Fabric8Labs is poised to redefine how critical technologies are designed, manufactured, and integrated at the system level. By combining U.S.-based production capacity with its ECAM process, the company is enabling a new era of advanced manufacturing—one that empowers innovation and strengthens supply chains, enabling the next generation of AI infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and energy systems.

About Fabric8Labs

Fabric8Labs, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is pioneering the next generation of manufacturing with its patented Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) 3D printing technology. Founded in 2015, the company delivers breakthrough solutions across electronics, medical devices, communications, and semiconductor industries. Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology empowers data center infrastructure, enabling advanced thermal management solutions, power management components, and semiconductor packaging. Learn more at fabric8labs.com

Media Contact

Tanner Immonen

[email protected]

SOURCE Fabric8Labs, Inc.