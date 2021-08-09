Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Names 2021 FMA / CNA Insurance Safety Award Winners

ELGIN, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International®, (FMA) is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Safety Awards. Open to all FMA Business members, the program recognizes metal fabrication companies that have a commitment to excellence in safety. Award winners are determined by the FMA Safety Council and the awards are sponsored by CNA Insurance.

The highest safety honor is the Rusty Demeules Award. It honors long-time former FMA volunteer Rusty Demeules' passion for creating safe work cultures and is presented to one company each year that best exemplifies a dedication to safety.

The 2021 Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence will be presented to Tampa Tank Inc, Gibsonton, Florida, for their outstanding commitment to safety in their facility by reinforcing safe work behaviors, providing consistent safety training, and watching out for each other to ensure everyone is performing their jobs in the safest manner possible.

"CNA Insurance congratulates all of the organizations recognized in this year's Safety Awards. It is especially exciting to bestow the top honor to Tampa Tank, which has built an unparalleled work environment by continuing to implement top-notch safety behaviors. The company has excelled beyond OSHA recordable incidence rates and demonstrates an established safety culture," said Eric Montgomery, Risk Control Director, CNA Insurance.

The 2021 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records — no recordable injuries or illnesses for calendar year 2020.

Companies receiving the 2021 Safety Award of Honor are (in no particular order):

Nova Group Inc — Napa, Calif.

GH Metal Solutions — Fort Payne, Ala.

AmeriChem Systems Inc — Aurora, Ill.

Texas ProFab Corp — Carrollton, Texas

Laystrom Manufacturing — Chicago

TJ Snow — Chattanooga, Tenn.

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components LLC — Walbridge, Ohio

Standard Iron — Monticello, Minn.

— Standard Iron — Alexandria, Minn.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Mayville North — Mayville, Wis.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Vanderbilt South — Vanderbilt, Mich.

Chicago Tube & Iron — Romeoville, Ill.

Chicago Tube & Iron | Fabrication — Romeoville, Ill.

Chicago Tube & Iron — St. Paul, Minn.

Chicago Tube & Iron — Locust, N.C.

Chicago Tube & Iron — Owatonna, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Warehouse — Buford, Ga.

Action Stainless & Alloys — Carrollton, Texas

Action Stainless & Alloys — Houston

Action Stainless & Alloys — Riverside , Mo.

, Mo. Action Stainless & Alloys — Rock Hill, S.C.

Action Stainless & Alloys — Springdale, Ark.

Olympic Steel — Dover, Ohio

Olympic Steel | Clarence Dr — Mt. Sterling, Ky.

Olympic Steel | Owingsville Rd — Mt. Sterling, Ky.

The 2021 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2020 that is better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) rate by 10% or greater, based on their North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code.

Companies receiving the 2021 Safety Award of Merit are (in no particular order):

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components LLC — Columbus, Ind.

GH Metal Solutions — Fort Payne, Ala.

Indiana Pickling & Processing — Portage, Ind.

Feralloy Corporation | Midwest Division — Portage, Ind.

SafeRack LLC — Andrews, S.C.

Actron Entities Inc — Clearwater, Fla.

Eberl Iron Works Inc — Buffalo, N.Y.

GameTime (PlayCore) — Fort Payne, Ala.

Buhler Aeroglide — Cary, N.C.

DeWys Manufacturing — Marne, Mich.

Tampa Tank / Florida Structural Steel (Fabrication Division) — Gibsonton, Fla.

Tampa Tank Inc (Fabrication Division) — Tampa, Fla.

Mech-Tronics — Melrose Park, Ill.

voestalpine High Performance Metals Corp — Elgin, Ill.

Dupps Company — Germantown, Ohio

Ingredion Inc — North Kansas City, Mo.

Richards Sheet Metal Works Inc — Ogden, Utah

Tri-State Fabricators — Amelia, Ohio

Tri Tool Inc — Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Mayville South — Mayville, Wis.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Beaver Dam East — Beaver Dam, Wis.

Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Wautoma — Wautoma, Wis.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Virginia — Atkins, Va.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Byron Center — Byron Center, Mich.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Greenville — Greenville, Miss.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Wayland — Wayland, Mich.

— Mayville Engineering Co Inc | Vanderbilt North — Vanderbilt, Mich.

Defiance Metal Products — Heber Springs, Ark.

Olympic Steel — Bedford Heights, Ohio

Olympic Steel — Bettendorf, Iowa

Olympic Steel — Chambersburg, Pa.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Tooling — Lakeville, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Operations — Washington, Ill.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Operations — Lakeville, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Operations — Detroit Lakes, Minn.

BTD Manufacturing Inc | Operations — Dawsonville, Ga.

Chicago Tube & Iron — Fond du Lac, Wis.

The 2021 Safety Award — Honorable Mention is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2020 that is at least equal to but less than 10% better than the published BLS rate based on their NAICS code.

Companies receiving the 2021 Safety Award — Honorable Mention are (in no particular order):

Gooding Group — Ephrata, Pa.

Standard Iron & Wire Works — Sauk Centre, Minn.

Olympic Steel — Gary, Ind.

Olympic Steel | Plate — Plymouth, Minn.

The 2021 Most Improved Safety Record will be awarded to AmeriChem Systems Inc, Aurora, Illinois, for being the Safety Awards winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year.

"On behalf of FMA, I am delighted to announce this year's winners of the FMA Safety Awards," said Edward Youdell, president and CEO of FMA. "The onset of COVID-19 drove new and innovative safety processes that needed to be adapted in order to keep the manufacturing workforce productive. At the same time, manufacturers were playing a vital role in making sub-assemblies, components, and finished products that were in high demand such as PPE, medical devices, test and diagnostic equipment, and hospital beds and equipment. I applaud this year's record number of participants who demonstrated a commitment to building a safety-first culture in their incredible organizations."

The awards will be presented at a recognition dinner on October 20 at the 13th annual FMA Safety Conference, which will be held in North Charleston, South Carolina. For more information on the awards program, the Safety Conference, or FMA membership, please visit fmamfg.org or call 888-394-4362.

For more information, contact:

Audrey Long

Sr. Education and Membership Specialist

Fabricators & Manufacturers Association

815-227-8206

[email protected]

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

Learn more about the FMA / CNA insurance program.

About FMA

Based in Elgin, Illinois, FMA is a professional organization with nearly 2,300 members working together to improve the metal fabricating and forming industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and fabricating equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and the FABTECH® trade show. The official publications of FMA include The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, The WELDER®, The FABRICATOR en Español, Canadian Metalworking®, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding®. Learn more about FMA.

FMA also has three technology affiliates: The Tube & Pipe Association, International (TPA), which focuses on the unique needs of companies engaged in tube and pipe producing and fabricating; the Outside Processors Council (OPC), which aligns those interested in the metal processing business throughout North America including metal producers, toll processors, service centers, distributors, and suppliers; and the Association of Steel Distributors (ASD), which focuses on fostering a better understanding of the steel distributor, and the role between the steel mill, the steel warehouse, and the end user.

Related Images

fabricators-manufacturers.png

Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Logo

SOURCE The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International®, (FMA)