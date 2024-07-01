OAK BROOK, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrício Oliveira, a distinguished businessman from Catolé do Rocha, Paraiba, Brazil, has been elected to serve as the next International President of Lions Clubs International. Oliveira was elected to serve in the esteemed position at the 106th Lions Clubs International Convention held in Melbourne, Australia, which took place from June 21 through June 25, 2024.

Fabrício Oliveira Elected as International President of Lions Clubs International for FY 2024-2025

With a remarkable background in business administration, including a Post-Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), and a Degree in Administration, International President Fabrício brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

"There are countless ways to make a difference in communities all around the world and I am proud to belong to an organization that reaches people in need everywhere," said Oliveira. "My hope for this year serving as Lions International President is to inspire many more service-minded volunteers to join our wonderful organization."

A dedicated member of the Catolé do Rocha Lions Club since 1985, International President Oliveira has held numerous leadership positions within the association, from club president to international director. His commitment to service and leadership has been recognized with several awards, including the prestigious Ambassador of Good Will Award, the highest honor bestowed by the association. The businessman has also received a Key Award for helping induct thirty new Lions members, an Extension Certificate for sponsoring five new Leo clubs, Global Vision Medal for his SightFirst efforts and a Lions Clubs International Foundation Helping Hands Award.

In addition to his contributions to Lions Clubs International, International President Oliveira is actively involved in various professional and community organizations. He has served as the Secretary of Industry and Commerce of the State of Paraiba, as well as in leadership roles in several companies and industry associations.

"Each and every Lion and Leo brings a unique skillset and contribution to Lions International," said Oliveira. "No matter one's talents, interests or financial situation, there is always an opportunity to make a difference as a Lion."

International President Fabrício is joined in his commitment to service by his wife, Amariles, also a dedicated member of the Catolé do Rocha Lions Club and a Melvin Jones Fellow. Together, they have three children and a granddaughter.

As International President, Fabrício Oliveira will lead Lions Clubs International in its mission to serve communities around the world through humanitarian projects and service activities.

About Lions Clubs International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

SOURCE Lions International