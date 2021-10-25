Fabriik bolsters executive leadership team

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services firm, Fabriik, is further enhancing its leadership team to reflect the growth and evolution of the organization. The firm has announced several internal promotions as well as bringing in new talent to drive the business forward.

Stephanie Baxter takes on the role of General Manager Global Markets, and Glen Broomfield is appointed General Manager for Fabriik Weave & Custodial Services, promoted from his previous role as Global Head of Retail Custody. Fabriik Weave is a newly launched service which offers a simple, configurable, digital assets trading experience that businesses can integrate into their offering so their customers can trade assets without leaving their site. Find more information here. In addition, Katja Ash has been promoted to Chief People Officer from VP People & Culture.

Stephanie Baxter, GM Global Markets: Stephanie joined Fabriik earlier this year as Head of Global Markets. She has many years' experience in finance management having worked previously for Deutsche Bank and HSBC, as well as founding hedge fund, Cambridge Capital Management. She is also currently an external adviser on Machine Learning at the University of Cambridge.

Glen Broomfield, GM Fabriik Weave & Custodial Services: Glen has spent a decade helping global organizations to better understand how to serve their customers in strategic design and management consultancies, working with organizations like the Northern Ireland Department of Finance, the US Coast Guard, and NatWest Group. He joined Fabriik just over a year ago.

Katja Ash, Chief People Officer: Katja joined Fabriik from Hummingbird Lawyers where she was VP, Human Resources and Operations. She is a Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL) and member of the Human Resources Professionals Association.

In addition to the internal promotions, Fabriik has been focusing on expanding the strength of its leadership team and welcomes the following people to the firm.

Steve Bailey is newly appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Jerry Blanton joins as Chief Marketing Officer. Alice Abbott is appointed as General Counsel and Jeff Fitzgerald joins as VP of Sales.

Steve Bailey, Chief Operating Officer: With over 30 years' experience in global operational roles at Barclays Bank, Blackberry, Deutsche Bank, Banque Paribas, SOTI and Virgin. Steve has covered a range of responsibilities including IT Infrastructure, Database Design, Systems Integration, Sales, Marketing, Demand Management, Business Operations, Corporate Development, and Corporate Governance, responsible for driving growth, efficiencies, and operational excellence.

Alice Abbott, Global General Counsel: Alice was previously the Global General Counsel at AFEX, a company that focuses on global payment and risk management solutions. In addition to holding General Counsel and Legal Counsel roles, Alice has also worked as Chief Compliance Officer at Jameson Bank and Mercantile Exchange Group.

Jerry Blanton, CMO: Jerry has over 30 years in Marketing, including 15 years of international advertising and branding agency experience and 15 years at Citi, a financial services company, where Jerry led consumer marketing across cards, banking, and wealth. After leaving Citi, Jerry created his own design consulting company that works with businesses to envision and create brand and experience innovation at speed.

Jeff Fitzgerald, VP of Sales: Jeff spent the past 15 years working in various leadership roles, in both FX Sales and FX Trading. Prior to joining Fabriik, Jeff worked at Western Union, Scotiabank, Raymond James, Ltd., and TD Securities.

Fabriik's Chief Visionary and CEO, Roy Bernhard, commented: "As our customer base and product offerings continue to grow, we inevitably need to expand our leadership team and make sure we are supplying an outstanding experience to our clients. We are delighted to announce these promotions and to welcome Steve, Alice, Jeff, and Jerry to the organization."

About Fabriik

Fabriik's products and services include:

FabriikX – coming soon! – is the first expertly-curated NFT marketplace that bridges the world of digital collectibles with real world experiences.

– coming soon! – is the first expertly-curated NFT marketplace that bridges the world of digital collectibles with real world experiences. Weave is a simple, comprehensive, crypto-to-crypto trading experience that businesses can integrate into their offering so their customers can trade crypto without leaving their site.

is a simple, comprehensive, crypto-to-crypto trading experience that businesses can integrate into their offering so their customers can trade crypto without leaving their site. Trading Desk, Trading API, and Market Making for investors looking to trade, grow, and convert large orders in a secure and compliant environment.

and for investors looking to trade, grow, and convert large orders in a secure and compliant environment. Tokenization services for enterprises and application developers, looking to create and issue tokens and to support token earning and redemption programs.

services for enterprises and application developers, looking to create and issue tokens and to support token earning and redemption programs. Custodial services that allow customers to store all types of assets in a secure environment, initiate actions regarding those assets, and receive reports on the status and auditability of the assets.

services that allow customers to store all types of assets in a secure environment, initiate actions regarding those assets, and receive reports on the status and auditability of the assets. Money Button is a simple way to make or accept payments over the internet. Payments cost less than one cent and are nearly instant.

Visit Fabriik.com

