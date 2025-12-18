Fabrique Partners with Gensmo to Launch AI-Powered Styling for Peak Shopping Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gensmo, the fashion AI company reshaping how digital style is created and discovered, announces a new strategic collaboration with Fabrique — a global designer collective brand that collaborates with over 350 exceptional designers worldwide. As the industry enters one of the year's most competitive shopping moments, the two companies are introducing an AI-powered styling experience designed to help shoppers explore Fabrique's collections with greater clarity, inspiration, and confidence.

Unlike traditional product pages that showcase a single item in isolation, the new experience brings full looks to life. By analyzing Fabrique's entire product library, Gensmo's AI stylist automatically generates complete outfit recommendations - styled on photorealistic models and grounded in real wardrobe logic. Shoppers can instantly visualize how pieces work together and make faster, more informed decisions.

This collaboration strengthens key business metrics: richer styling inspiration increases add-to-cart behavior, while multi-item recommendations naturally lift average order value. As Black Friday drives record traffic, the AI stylist surfaces deeper product relationships that would otherwise be missed.

To showcase the breadth of Fabrique's collaborating designers, this technology brings their varied aesthetics to life more expressively. It adds a new creative dimension by enabling a fluid visual dialogue across designers - allowing items with different codes and craftsmanship to be styled into cohesive, expressive looks. This expands the shopper's imagination while highlighting the collective identity of Fabrique's global talent network.

"As consumers browse at peak speed during Black Friday, great design deserves great storytelling," said Ning Hu, Founder and CEO of Gensmo. "Gensmo helps translate Fabrique's creativity into complete, expressive looks that enhance not only how pieces are seen, but how they are felt."

A spokesperson for Fabrique added, "Our community values thoughtful design and curated expression. Gensmo's technology expands how we present pieces in full styling context, giving customers a richer understanding of how each item fits into a broader vision. "

The enhanced styling experience will go live during the Black Friday season, with further expansions planned as the two companies explore how AI can deepen creativity, curation, and digital commerce.

About Gensmo

Gensmo aims to redefine fashion for the AI era, where discovery, styling, and purchase flow seamlessly. Through its intelligent stylist and agentic checkout, Gensmo transforms fashion from inspiration into action. Backed by $70 million in early funding, the company is building the next generation of fashion discovery and commerce.

About Fabrique

Fabrique is a global designer collective brand that collaborates with over 350 exceptional designers worldwide, including haute couture designer Stéphane Rolland and British Fashion Award winner Hussein Chalayan, who create exclusive pieces catering to diverse styles, shaping a distinct wardrobe for tastemakers.

