Fabrix.ai Showcases Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI Platform at "Agentic AI Unleashed" Summit

Fabrix.ai Concludes First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Summit Co-Hosted with SiliconAngle and ZK Research and will also be presenting at Gartner IOCS Conference Dec 9-11

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrix.ai held its "Agentic AI Unleashed: The Future of Digital & IT Operations" virtual summit, showcasing its comprehensive agentic AI operational intelligence platform designed to move enterprises beyond experimental pilots into production-grade autonomous operations.

Fabrix.ai Agent catalog Fabrix.ai Operational Intelligence platform

Addressing a critical industry challenge, Fabrix.ai's platform bridges the "AI value gap" that plagues many organizations—where isolated agents and copilots fail to deliver measurable business outcomes at scale. The platform's tri-fabric architecture (Data Fabric, AI Fabric, and Automation Fabric) delivers end-to-end intelligence and control, unifying data integration, AI reasoning, and autonomous action execution into a single, governed system.

Key insights emerged around the shift from AIOps to agentic operations. Rather than requiring humans to interpret dashboards and tickets, agentic operations place large language models and agents at the center of decision-making, enabling autonomous reasoning and action while maintaining comprehensive observability and cost tracking. Sessions also highlighted how organizations increasingly measure AI adoption as a key performance indicator, tracking metrics such MTTP (Mean Time to Prevention) and team-level AI adoption velocity.

Featured executives included Raju Datla (CEO), Raju Penmetsa (CTO), and Bhaskar Krishnamsetty (Chief Product Officer) and Satyan Raju (Chief Development Officer) from Fabrix.ai, alongside analysts Bob Laliberte (theCube Research), Zeus Kerravala (ZK Research), and Dave Vellante (SiliconAngle). Strategic partners - Mohannad Abuissa, Managing Director and CTO from Cisco, Papi Menon, CPO and VP from OutShift, Andy ThurAI, Field CTO from Splunk, and customers Venkat Raghav, Partner from IBM Consulting and Satish Varma, CEO, Infoshare outlined how collaborative stacks enable enterprises to move from visibility to autonomous action at scale.

Enterprise-Ready Foundation

Rather than treating large language models as standalone solutions, Fabrix.ai's purpose-built stack includes essential enterprise guardrails: policy-aware control planes, dynamic Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and built-in observability that treats AI as a first-class production system. This governance framework enables organizations to scale agentic operations safely while maintaining auditability across cost, usage, and agent actions.

The platform powers intelligent digital operators across IT operations, security operations, and beyond—delivering autonomous remediation, root cause analysis with human-in-the-loop capabilities, and continuous telemetry-driven decision making. By unifying disconnected observability, IT service management, and automation tools, organizations eliminate fragmented siloes that have historically prevented AIOps from delivering its promised value.

From Experiments to Production Outcomes

Fabrix.ai demonstrated how agentic AI transforms reactive operations into proactive, measured performance. The platform's built-in cost and usage tracking breaks down tokens and dollars by model, agent, and job, enabling enterprises to treat AI workloads like any other production system—measured, audited, and continuously improved.

"We are at an inflection point with agentic AI," said Shailesh Manjrekar, Chief AI and Marketing Officer, at Fabrix.ai. "The challenge is turning AI projects into outcomes. Our full-stack platform provides the connective fabric that makes agentic operations both scalable and trustworthy at enterprise scale."

Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships

The summit highlighted Fabrix.ai's collaborative approach with industry leaders including Cisco, Splunk, IBM, and AWS. These partnerships create an integrated stack where Cisco provides secure, AI-ready infrastructure; Splunk delivers analytics and correlation across machine-generated data; and Fabrix.ai operationalizes autonomous action—enabling customers to move from visibility to action.

Strategic integrations demonstrate broad enterprise adoption momentum, with 92% of organizations planning to deploy AI agents within the next year, particularly in IT operations where data velocity has surpassed human capacity.

Key Platform Capabilities:

Full-Stack Architecture : Integrated Data Fabric, AI Fabric, and Automation Fabric eliminating tool fragmentation

: Integrated Data Fabric, AI Fabric, and Automation Fabric eliminating tool fragmentation Enterprise Governance : Dynamic MCP servers, guardrails, and policy-aware control planes for safe, auditable operations

: Dynamic MCP servers, guardrails, and policy-aware control planes for safe, auditable operations Production-Grade Observability : Cost tracking, usage analytics, and performance metrics as first-class telemetry

: Cost tracking, usage analytics, and performance metrics as first-class telemetry Intelligent Digital Operators : SecOps agents, Digital SRE agents, and domain-specific autonomous workers with human-in-the-loop controls

: SecOps agents, Digital SRE agents, and domain-specific autonomous workers with human-in-the-loop controls Operational Runbooks: Prompt templates and persona-based catalogs encoding consistent, auditable task execution

Fabrix.ai's agentic AI operational intelligence platform represents a new category of purpose-built software designed for enterprises moving beyond isolated experiments toward autonomous operations that deliver measurable business value.

Fabrix solution at Gartner IOCS conference:

Fabrix will be displaying it solution at the Gartner IOCS conference, December 9 – 11, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV, Booth #522. Please register here to book a meeting.

Resources

About Fabrix.ai

Fabrix.ai Inc. (formerly CloudFabrix Software Inc.) is the inventor of the industry's first Agentic AI Operational Intelligence Platform and a leader in enterprise-ready AgentOps solutions. The company's innovative tri-fabric architecture combines data, automation, and AI capabilities to enable organizations to build, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents for complex operational workflows at scale with enterprise-grade governance, control and observability. With a focus on telecommunications and enterprise IT operations, Fabrix.ai empowers organizations to achieve autonomous operations through intelligent multiagent orchestration while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and explainability.

For more information about Fabrix.ai's Agentic AI Operational Intelligence Platform and AgentOps capabilities, visit www.fabrix.ai

