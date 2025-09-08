Fabrizio Di Michele named Honoree of 2025 Columbus Celebration Weekend

Diplomat Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy in New York, to join Grand Marshal Joe Moglia leading this year's Columbus Day Parade up 5th Avenue on October 13th

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Citizens Foundation is proud to announce that Fabrizio Di Michele is an Honoree of this year's Columbus Celebration and will join Grand Marshal Joe Moglia to help lead this year's Parade.

Consul General of Italy Fabrizio Di Michele, 2025 Columbus Day Parade Honoree

Fabrizio Di Michele served as Consul General of Italy in New York since 2021. Born in Palermo, Italy, he graduated with a degree in Political science at the Cesare Alfieri, University of Florence in 1992 and entered the diplomatic service following a competitive examination in 1995. Between 1995 and 1997 he worked at the Secretariat of the General Directorate for Emigration and Social Affairs, dealing with issues regarding the Italian communities abroad and immigration. He then worked in a variety of high-level posts that spanned the globe, including postings at the Italian Embassies in Kinshasa (1997-2000) and Beijing (2000-2004). Between 2004 and 2007 he served at the Cabinet of the Foreign Minister, working with the succeeding Ministers in office. From 2007 to 2011 he was posted at the Permanent Mission of Italy at the European Union, dealing with EU relations with the Balkans and the Middle East, and filling up also the position of Deputy Representative at the Political Security Committee. Following a selection process, in 2011 he entered the European Union External Action Service in Brussels and up to 2015, he worked as Chair of the Middle East (Maghreb-Mashreq) Working Group. Back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome, he served as Envoy for the anti-ISIL Coalition and for Syria from 2015-2018 and as Head of the Directorate for the Russian Federation, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia from 2018-2021. In April, 2021, he assumed the role of Consul General of Italy in New York.

"We are honored to recognize Fabrizio Di Michele's lifelong commitment to Italy's diplomatic service and his support of Italians and Italian Americans, stated Columbus Citizens Foundation President, Christopher Loiacono. "Fabrizio has worked for decades building bridges between Italy and countries around the globe. In the past 4 years, he has been a staunch supporter of the Italian American community and a vocal advocate of the Columbus cause. We are grateful for his dedication and commitment."

Commented Mr. Di Michele, "I feel proud and honored to be the first Consul General of Italy recognized by the Columbus Citizen Foundation, on the occasion of the Columbus' celebrations. The Foundation plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting the heritage of the Italian American community and has been an important interlocutor for the promotion of the Italian language and culture."

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States will take place on Monday, October 13, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will include marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street. Groups, institutions, and partners from across the United States and Italy will take part in this year's celebration. The parade will be broadcast on ABC-7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a New York City non-profit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American Heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information contact [email protected].

