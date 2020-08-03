FABTECH 2020 Cancelled

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, FMA, AWS, PMA and CCAI, FABTECH event partners, have announced that FABTECH, scheduled for November 18-20 in Las Vegas, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industries are vital to manufacturing and to the economy, and FABTECH is proud to serve the companies and professionals of these industries," said Ed Youdell, President and CEO of Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International. "It's important that FABTECH is executed to a standard worthy of the industry's expectations; while we looked for viable alternatives, unfortunately we simply do not have a path forward in 2020."

"We explored every option to find a way to produce this event in 2020," said Sandra Bouckley, executive director and CEO of SME. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 has created an environment that makes it impossible to hold the event. Our top concern is always the safety of our exhibitors, attendees, speakers, sponsors, and employees, along with supplier partners and venue staff. While we didn't want to have to make this decision, we have found that we have no choice."

FABTECH is the premier event for the metal fabricating industry. Since its debut in 1981, FABTECH has grown from a regional trade show into North America's largest and most authoritative event for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. Event partners were quick to reassure the community that they are evaluating other options to serve the industry.

"FABTECH has long been a key element of AWS' efforts to support and advance the welding community," said Gary Konarska, CEO of the American Welding Society. "We look forward to continuing to work with our FABTECH event partners to identify new and enhanced ways – both online and physical – to connect the FABTECH community, share knowledge about the latest industry products and developments, and help companies move their business forward.

FABTECH will return as a face-to-face event in 2021, with FABTECH Mexico taking place May 4-6 in Monterrey, and FABTECH Chicago taking place September 13-16 at McCormick Place. More than 1,700 exhibiting companies and more than 48,000 attendees are expected to participate in FABTECH Chicago.

