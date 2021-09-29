FABTECH 2021 Makes In-Person Return to Chicago with Successful Event

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first large-scale B2B and manufacturing trade show to be held at Chicago's McCormick Place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FABTECH 2021 brought two years' worth of groundbreaking innovations, inspiring keynote presentations, and solution-based education sessions to the metal fabrication community. From September 13-16, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event welcomed over 24,000 attendees from across the United States with long-awaited opportunities to experience product evaluation, networking, education, and collaborative discussions on key topics impacting the industry. Read the full press release here.

Exhibit halls hosted close to 1,000 exhibitors (including 93 new exhibitors) demonstrating over 400 new products and highlighting emerging trends and technologies. Energy was high and sales activity was robust throughout each day. Featured technology-focused pavilions at FABTECH included the 3D/Additive Manufacturing Pavilion, one of the fastest-growing technologies of the 21st century, and the Robotics & Industrial Automation Pavilion that introduced new technologies to fill workforce gaps and increase productivity and profitability.

FABTECH's keynote presentations featured industry luminaries Adam Steltzner, David Ankin and Adam Genei discussing key learning moments and philosophies that led them to notable successes like landing a rover on Mars, creating boundary-pushing motorized builds and establishing a successful workforce development formula. Panels highlighted groups of subject matter experts who discussed the next phase of advanced manufacturing, tactics for cultivating the next generation of manufacturing talent and how to navigate 2022 with the industry's constant state of transformation. FABx Tech Talks showcased visionary manufacturers sharing details about how they are integrating technologies like automation, AI and data analytics into all aspects of their operations.

FABTECH's education offerings for attendees included more than 150 conference sessions and workshops led by industry thought leaders and subject matter experts. The sessions spanned 14 technology tracks with sessions focused on automation, smart manufacturing, welding, cutting, lasers, workforce development, business management strategies and more. On-demand content from the conference is now available to purchase.

FABTECH 2022 is set to take place in November 8-10 in Atlanta, with registration expected to open in the spring of 2022. For more information, visit fabtechexpo.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. The event provides a powerfully aligned hands-on, face-to-face business growth experience. FABTECH is held annually in the U.S., rotating between Las Vegas, Chicago and Atlanta. FABTECH Mexico also occurs annually rotating between Mexico City and Monterrey and FABTECH Canada occurs biennially in Toronto. These events are made possible by FABTECH's five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society, the Chemical Coaters Association International, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, the Precision Metalforming Association and SME. Read more about FABTECH's event partners here.

CONTACT: Julie Franks, [email protected]

SOURCE FABTECH

Related Links

http://fabtechexpo.com

