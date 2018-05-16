FABTECH Canada 2018: The Future of Canadian Manufacturing

Keynote: Manufacturing and Trade Collide

A medium-sized but advanced nation must pursue new markets to feed the growth of its most advanced sectors. However, those newly industrialized developing markets grow by undercutting Canada's 125-year value proposition in manufacturing. Join Flavio Volpe, president, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), on Tuesday, June 12 to discuss whether Canada can secure new foreign customers faster than we lose domestic ones to foreign entrants; he'll ask attendees what they want from new partners beyond "expanded markets" while weighing the risks.

Panel: The Factory of the Future

Advanced manufacturing technologies like cutting-edge digital designs, additive manufacturing (AM) and robotics all work together towards making the "Factory of the Future" a reality. Join our panel of experts on Tuesday, June 12 to take a closer look at how the collaboration of robotics and AM technologies are moving the industry forward. Attendees will hear from Mihaela Vlasea, PhD, assistant professor, University of Waterloo; Carl Dekker, president, Met-L-Flo; Peter Fitzgerald, general manager, FANUC Canada; Tharwat Fouad, president and CEO, Anubis 3D; and Francesco Iorio, director of Computational Science Research, Autodesk.

Keynote: What's trending in Canadian Manufacturing?

With collapsing product lifecycle, mass customization, digitization, robotics and the cloud, is Canada ready for the new world of manufacturing? On Wednesday, June 13, Jim Carroll, a leading global futurist, trends and innovation expert, will put these trends into perspective, discussing the insights and innovations that lead to opportunity when we align with and utilize advanced technology.

Carroll's global client list gives him a front row seat to the high velocity change that is occurring as disruption comes to take hold of every industry and every organization. With that insight, and the customized research that he undertakes for every engagement, he helps to transform growth-oriented organizations into high-velocity innovation leaders.

